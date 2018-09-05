Log in
Huntsman : Confirms Third Quarter 2018 Outlook

09/05/2018

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) management will be meeting with investors at the UBS Global Chemicals Conference and RBC Capital Markets Industrials Conference over the coming days.  In light of recent press commentary specifically related to component polymeric MDI pricing, Huntsman confirms its outlook for the third quarter 2018 as provided on its second quarter earnings call.  The recent price declines in component polymeric MDI in Europe and Asia are not unexpected and are in-line with Huntsman's previously shared outlook for the Polyurethanes segment.  Huntsman continues to focus on growing its downstream differentiated businesses and delivering on its 2020 plan presented at its May 2018 Investor Day.

About Huntsman:
Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2017 revenues more than $8 billion.  Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 75 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 10,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

Social Media:
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Huntsman_Corp
Facebook: www.facebook.com/huntsmancorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/huntsman

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Huntsman companies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, volatile global economic conditions, cyclical and volatile product markets, disruptions in production at manufacturing facilities, reorganization or restructuring of Huntsman's operations, including any delay of, or other negative developments affecting the ability to implement cost reductions and manufacturing optimization improvements in Huntsman businesses and realize anticipated cost savings, and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. The company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

