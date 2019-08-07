Log in
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

(HUN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Huntsman to sell two units to Thai-based Indorama Ventures for $2.08 billion

0
08/07/2019 | 07:49pm EDT

(Reuters) - Chemical products manufacturer Huntsman Corp said it has entered a deal to sell its chemical intermediates and surfactants businesses to Thailand-based Indorama Ventures PCL for about $2.08 billion.

The deal value includes $2 billion in cash and up to about $76 million in "net underfunded pension" and "post-employment benefit liabilities", the company said on Wednesday.

Huntsman said it intends to speed up its share repurchases under its existing $1 billion multi-year authorization after the deal closes.

The deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year, will see chemical firm Indorama Ventures buy Huntsman's manufacturing facilities located in parts of Texas, India and Australia.

Huntsman said it was advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Nate Raymond and Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.18% 28.33 Delayed Quote.14.98%
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION -5.48% 20.2 Delayed Quote.4.72%
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL End-of-day quote.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 619 M
EBIT 2019 802 M
Net income 2019 520 M
Debt 2019 2 222 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 8,85x
P/E ratio 2020 7,67x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 4 635 M
Chart HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Huntsman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,67  $
Last Close Price 20,20  $
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Huntsman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean Douglas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Delaney Bellinger Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Twila M. Day Chief Information Officer
Nolan Don Archibald Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION4.72%4 904
ECOLAB INC.39.15%59 001
GIVAUDAN14.67%24 653
SIKA AG13.88%18 765
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING31.37%14 703
SYMRISE30.23%12 755
