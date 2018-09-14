Log in
Robbins Arroyo LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Huntsman Corporation (HUN) on Behalf of Shareholders

09/14/2018 | 02:58am CEST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Huntsman manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide.

View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/huntsman-corp/

Huntsman Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 207 M
EBIT 2018 1 184 M
Net income 2018 969 M
Debt 2018 1 743 M
Yield 2018 2,17%
P/E ratio 2018 8,05
P/E ratio 2019 8,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 6 786 M
Chart HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Huntsman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,4 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Huntsman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean Douglas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Delaney Bellinger Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Vice Chairman
Wayne A. Reaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION-16.19%6 786
ECOLAB16.05%44 988
SIKA AG0.00%20 590
SYMRISE10.16%11 904
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 550
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC14.37%8 878
