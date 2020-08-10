Log in
Huobi Technology : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; (2) APPOINTMENT OF GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER; (3) APPOINTMENT OF NEW COMPANY SECRETARY; (4) CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE; (5) CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE; AND (6) CHANGE OF AGENT FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS IN HONG KONG

08/10/2020 | 08:49am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUOBI TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

火幣科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1611)

  1. RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER;
  2. APPOINTMENT OF GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER;
    1. APPOINTMENT OF NEW COMPANY SECRETARY;
  1. CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE;
    1. CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE; AND
  2. CHANGE OF AGENT FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS IN HONG KONG
  1. RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
    The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Huobi Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Lee Chris Curl ("Mr. Lee") has resigned as an Executive Director, a Joint Company Secretary and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 10 August 2020 due to his intention to pursue his new business commitments.
    The Board also announces that Mr. Ng Gilbert Man Him ("Mr. Ng") has resigned as a Joint Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 10 August 2020 due to his personal work arrangement.
    Each of Mr. Lee and Mr. Ng has confirmed that they have no disagreements with the Board and that there are no other matters in relation to their resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Lee for his valuable contributions during his tenure of service as an Executive Director, a Joint Company Secretary and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Lee had always been diligent and committed to his work and contributed enormously to the Company throughout his term of office. The Board would also like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Ng for his valuable contributions during his tenure of service as a joint company secretary of the Company.

  1. APPOINTMENT OF GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER
    The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Zhang Zhenzhen ("Ms. Zhang") has been appointed as the Group Financial Controller with effect from 10 August 2020. Ms. Zhang has almost eight years of auditing experience in serving companies listed on the Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq during her employment in an international accounting firm during the period from October 2012 to April 2020.
    The Board would like to welcome Ms. Zhang on her new appointment.
  2. APPOINTMENT OF NEW COMPANY SECRETARY
    The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Ng Kwan Ho ("Mr. Ng KH") has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 10 August 2020. Mr. Ng KH joined the Company in April 2020 and is currently a Corporate Finance Manager of the Company. He is a certified public accountant as defined in the Professional Accountants Ordinance (Cap. 50 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and hence complies with the requisite qualifications under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").
    Mr. Ng KH has almost 10 years of audit and assurance, corporate finance, compliance, and company secretarial experience. Mr. Ng KH had worked in a company listed on the Stock Exchange and was responsible for corporate finance and corporate governance matters from December 2017 to April 2020. Prior to that, Mr. Ng KH had worked in a corporation licensed for type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and was responsible for handling mergers and acquisitions and fund-raising activities from June 2016 to December 2017. Before that, Mr. Ng KH worked in an international accounting firm and provided audit and assurance service to companies listed on the Stock Exchange from December 2010 to June 2016.
    The Board would like to welcome Mr. Ng KH on his new appointment.

  1. CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE
    Following the resignation of Mr. Lee, Mr. Lee would cease to act as a member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee (the "NCGC") of the Company. Mr. Lan Jianzhong would become a member of the NCGC to take the place of Mr. Lee. The composition of the NCGC would be changed as follows:
    Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee: Mr. Duan Xiongfei (Chairman)
    Mr. Lan Jianzhong Mr. Yip Wai Ming
  2. CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE
    Following his resignation referred to above, Mr. Lee would also cease to act as an authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules, and Mr. Liu Xi would take the place of Mr. Lee to act as the Authorised Representative together with Mr. Lan Jianzhong with effect from 10 August 2020.
  3. CHANGE OF AGENT FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS IN HONG KONG
    The Board also announces that with effect from 10 August 2020, Mr. Lee would resign as the authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices on the Company's behalf in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Service Agent") and Mr. Lan Jianzhong was appointed as the new Service Agent in place of Mr. Lee.

By Order of the Board

HUOBI TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Lan Jianzhong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (1) Mr. Li Lin and Mr. Lan Jianzhong as executive Directors; and (2) Mr. Duan Xiongfei, Mr. Yip Wai Ming and Mr. Ngai Matthew Cheuk Yin as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Pantronics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 12:48:19 UTC
