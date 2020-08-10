Huobi Technology : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; (2) APPOINTMENT OF GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER; (3) APPOINTMENT OF NEW COMPANY SECRETARY; (4) CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE; (5) CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE; AND (6) CHANGE OF AGENT FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUOBI TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

火幣科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1611)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; APPOINTMENT OF GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER; APPOINTMENT OF NEW COMPANY SECRETARY;

CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE;

CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE; AND CHANGE OF AGENT FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS IN HONG KONG