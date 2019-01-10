Huron : Announces 20 Senior-Level Promotions

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced 20 corporate vice president, managing director and principal promotions.

“I congratulate these talented and diverse leaders for their accomplishments in helping Huron to achieve its growth trajectory and success,” said James H. Roth, chief executive officer and president of Huron. “I am proud of the industry competencies and exceptional client service that has led to this very important career milestone. Their collective role in expanding the breadth of services in market and within our corporate services is essential to our future success.”

Rachel Bienemann is a managing director in the healthcare business. She has extensive experience in revenue cycle, insourcing operations, and designing and implementing new operating models. She has served as an interim leader for multiple clients.

Brian Buebel is a managing director in the business advisory business. He has more than 20 years of experience in advising companies on turnarounds, bankruptcy and restructuring. He also serves in interim management roles primarily in the healthcare and life sciences industries.

Bonnie Cochrane is a managing director in the healthcare business. She is a registered nurse with more than 40 years of healthcare experience, from early clinical care nursing to executive leadership positions and leading transformational change initiatives.

Guy Galbreth is a corporate vice president of corporate operations. He has extensive experience overseeing the management and design of the company’s facilities, both domestic and international, to ensure safe and secure working environments.

Jon Given is a managing director in the enterprise solutions and analytics business. He brings more than 15 years of professional experience specializing in the improvement and effectiveness of financial, operational and information technology functions. He is a strong leader who partners with clients to ensure successful implementation of performance-driven solutions that meet their needs and market demands.

Tony Haber is a managing director in the education business. He has more than 20 years of experience bridging the gap between business and technology to help public and private higher education institutions better understand applications for compliance processes, grant administration and clinical trials administration.

Tammy Keeler is a managing director in the healthcare business. She is a trusted advisor to many of the country’s largest healthcare systems’ executives, working to apply innovative leadership techniques to lead through disruption.

Richard Mee is a managing director in the life sciences business. He has extensive industry knowledge, specifically in advising pharmaceutical and medical device companies on market access strategy and payer engagement.

Doug Pfaff is a managing director in the life sciences business with more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry. He focuses on strategy development for a wide range of clients from large biopharma companies to small biotech firms and medical device groups.

Robert Pogulis is a managing director in the life sciences business. He has more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry ranging from research and development, strategic planning, business development and equity research.

Ravi Prasad is a managing director in the enterprise solutions and analytics business. He brings more than 18 years of experience in driving high-impact strategies for global clients across markets. He helps clients achieve transformational change and improve the customer experience with innovative solutions and integrated platforms.

Ida Quamina is a managing director in the enterprise solutions and analytics business. She brings more than 30 years of experience helping institutions with strategic and innovative ways to implement technology and optimize resources.

Srini Soundarajan is a managing director in the enterprise solutions and analytics business. He brings extensive experience in information technology consulting, specializing in analysis, resource management and development across multiple industries.

Nicole Bengtson is a principal in the healthcare business. She has extensive experience driving strategic initiatives to completion and maximizing business value delivery through selection, optimization and oversight of strategic investments.

Rick Furino is a principal in the healthcare business. He has more than 18 years of experience in software leadership, specifically in the healthcare industry. He focuses on identifying and nurturing software solutions that drive differentiation and growth for the business.

David Kolodziejski is a principal in the education business. He brings more than 20 years of experience to the industry. He assists clients in identifying, analyzing and improving strategic, operational and technology processes using the firm’s software accelerators.

Ross Lombardo is a principal in the healthcare business. He brings more than 30 years of experience helping hospital and health system executives across the country promote operational efficiency, improve the patient experience and reduce costs.

Dr. Harold Picken is a principal in the healthcare business. He is an internal medicine physician with more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry as a medical director, healthcare executive and clinician. He works with physician leaders to increase engagement, advance key change efforts and enable clients to own their future.

Melanie Schoenvogel is a principal in the healthcare business. She brings more than 20 years of experience improving the business and operational efficiencies of large and small healthcare provider organizations.

Dr. Dan Smith is a principal in the healthcare business. He is a certified emergency physician assisting organizations with patient and physician engagement, performance excellence in the age of change, physician communication and physician performance feedback.

