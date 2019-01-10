Huron : Announces 20 Senior-Level Promotions

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced
20 corporate vice president, managing director and principal promotions.
“I congratulate these talented and diverse leaders for their
accomplishments in helping Huron to achieve its growth trajectory and
success,” said James
H. Roth, chief executive officer and president of Huron.
“I am proud of the industry competencies and exceptional client service
that has led to this very important career milestone. Their collective
role in expanding the breadth of services in market and within our
corporate services is essential to our future success.”
Rachel Bienemann is a managing director in the healthcare
business. She has extensive experience in revenue cycle, insourcing
operations, and designing and implementing new operating models. She has
served as an interim leader for multiple clients.
Brian Buebel is a managing director in the business
advisory business. He has more than 20 years of experience in
advising companies on turnarounds, bankruptcy and restructuring. He also
serves in interim management roles primarily in the healthcare and life
sciences industries.
Bonnie Cochrane is a managing director in the healthcare
business. She is a registered nurse with more than 40 years of
healthcare experience, from early clinical care nursing to executive
leadership positions and leading transformational change initiatives.
Guy Galbreth is a corporate vice president of corporate operations. He
has extensive experience overseeing the management and design of the
company’s facilities, both domestic and international, to ensure safe
and secure working environments.
Jon Given is a managing director in the enterprise
solutions and analytics business. He brings more than 15 years of
professional experience specializing in the improvement and
effectiveness of financial, operational and information technology
functions. He is a strong leader who partners with clients to ensure
successful implementation of performance-driven solutions that meet
their needs and market demands.
Tony Haber is a managing director in the education
business. He has more than 20 years of experience bridging the gap
between business and technology to help public and private higher
education institutions better understand applications for compliance
processes, grant administration and clinical trials administration.
Tammy Keeler is a managing director in the healthcare
business. She is a trusted advisor to many of the country’s largest
healthcare systems’ executives, working to apply innovative leadership
techniques to lead through disruption.
Richard Mee is a managing director in the life
sciences business. He has extensive industry knowledge, specifically
in advising pharmaceutical and medical device companies on market access
strategy and payer engagement.
Doug Pfaff is a managing director in the life
sciences business with more than 20 years of experience in the life
sciences industry. He focuses on strategy development for a wide range
of clients from large biopharma companies to small biotech firms and
medical device groups.
Robert Pogulis is a managing director in the life
sciences business. He has more than 25 years of experience in the
life sciences industry ranging from research and development, strategic
planning, business development and equity research.
Ravi Prasad is a managing director in the enterprise
solutions and analytics business. He brings more than 18 years of
experience in driving high-impact strategies for global clients across
markets. He helps clients achieve transformational change and improve
the customer experience with innovative solutions and integrated
platforms.
Ida Quamina is a managing director in the enterprise
solutions and analytics business. She brings more than 30 years of
experience helping institutions with strategic and innovative ways to
implement technology and optimize resources.
Srini Soundarajan is a managing director in the enterprise
solutions and analytics business. He brings extensive experience in
information technology consulting, specializing in analysis, resource
management and development across multiple industries.
Nicole Bengtson is a principal in the healthcare
business. She has extensive experience driving strategic initiatives to
completion and maximizing business value delivery through selection,
optimization and oversight of strategic investments.
Rick Furino is a principal in the healthcare
business. He has more than 18 years of experience in software
leadership, specifically in the healthcare industry. He focuses on
identifying and nurturing software solutions that drive differentiation
and growth for the business.
David Kolodziejski is a principal in the education
business. He brings more than 20 years of experience to the
industry. He assists clients in identifying, analyzing and improving
strategic, operational and technology processes using the firm’s
software accelerators.
Ross Lombardo is a principal in the healthcare
business. He brings more than 30 years of experience helping hospital
and health system executives across the country promote operational
efficiency, improve the patient experience and reduce costs.
Dr. Harold Picken is a principal in the healthcare
business. He is an internal medicine physician with more than 30 years
of experience in the healthcare industry as a medical director,
healthcare executive and clinician. He works with physician leaders to
increase engagement, advance key change efforts and enable clients to
own their future.
Melanie Schoenvogel is a principal in the healthcare
business. She brings more than 20 years of experience improving the
business and operational efficiencies of large and small healthcare
provider organizations.
Dr. Dan Smith is a principal in the healthcare
business. He is a certified emergency physician assisting organizations
with patient and physician engagement, performance excellence in the age
of change, physician communication and physician performance feedback.
ABOUT HURON
Huron is a global consultancy that helps our clients drive growth,
enhance performance and sustain leadership in the markets they serve. We
partner with them to develop strategies and implement solutions that
enable the transformative change our clients need to own their future.
Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.
