Huron : Named ‘Best Firm to Work For' by Consulting Magazine for Ninth Consecutive Year

09/20/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that it has been recognized by Consulting magazine as a 2019 ‘Best Firm to Work For.’ Huron excelled in the categories of compensation and benefits and culture. Consulting magazine also ranked Huron among the top firms for operations management.

“Our greatest asset remains our talented and diverse team, and this recognition confirms our commitment to our people,” said James H. Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. “We provide our employees meaningful development opportunities and a robust, competitive compensation and benefits package to enable us to attract, engage and retain the best talent to deliver innovative solutions to our clients.”

The annual Consulting magazine survey was completed by more than 11,000 consultants from 300 firms across the country. Firms were rated in the areas of culture, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, client engagement, career development and leadership.

Huron is a values-driven organization focused on maintaining a collaborative culture that embraces diversity and inclusion to attract, engage and retain top talent and deliver integrated solutions that help its clients create new business models and achieve transformative change.

Learn more about careers at Huron here.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that helps our clients drive growth, enhance performance and sustain leadership in the markets they serve. We partner with them to develop strategies and implement solutions that enable the transformative change our clients need to own their future. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 850 M
EBIT 2019 63,3 M
Net income 2019 34,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,4x
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,59x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 1 352 M
Chart HURON CONSULTING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Huron Consulting Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HURON CONSULTING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 67,33  $
Last Close Price 62,20  $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James H. Roth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. McCartney Non-Executive Chairman
C. Mark Hussey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Kelly CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Sean Freeburger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HURON CONSULTING GROUP21.22%1 352
CINTAS CORPORATION49.66%26 356
TELEPERFORMANCE42.55%12 881
EDENRED35.97%11 738
INTERTEK GROUP14.21%11 011
BUREAU VERITAS SA25.09%10 989
