Huron : Named ‘Best Firm to Work For' by Consulting Magazine for Ninth Consecutive Year

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that it has been recognized by Consulting magazine as a 2019 ‘Best Firm to Work For.’ Huron excelled in the categories of compensation and benefits and culture. Consulting magazine also ranked Huron among the top firms for operations management.

“Our greatest asset remains our talented and diverse team, and this recognition confirms our commitment to our people,” said James H. Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. “We provide our employees meaningful development opportunities and a robust, competitive compensation and benefits package to enable us to attract, engage and retain the best talent to deliver innovative solutions to our clients.”

The annual Consulting magazine survey was completed by more than 11,000 consultants from 300 firms across the country. Firms were rated in the areas of culture, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, client engagement, career development and leadership.

Huron is a values-driven organization focused on maintaining a collaborative culture that embraces diversity and inclusion to attract, engage and retain top talent and deliver integrated solutions that help its clients create new business models and achieve transformative change.

