Huron : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019, after the market closes on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

James H. Roth, chief executive officer, and John D. Kelly, chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

The conference call is being webcast by NASDAQ and can be accessed on Huron’s website at http://ir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that helps our clients drive growth, enhance performance and sustain leadership in the markets they serve. We partner with them to develop strategies and implement solutions that enable the transformative change our clients need to own their future. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005200/en/