Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Huron Consulting Group Inc.    HURN

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

(HURN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Huron : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 09:17am EDT

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019, after the market closes on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

James H. Roth, chief executive officer, and John D. Kelly, chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

The conference call is being webcast by NASDAQ and can be accessed on Huron’s website at http://ir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that helps our clients drive growth, enhance performance and sustain leadership in the markets they serve. We partner with them to develop strategies and implement solutions that enable the transformative change our clients need to own their future. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC
09:17aHURON : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast
BU
10/03HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8..
AQ
10/01HURON : Amends and Extends Senior Secured Credit Facility
BU
09/20HURON : Named ‘Best Firm to Work For' by Consulting Magazine for Ninth Con..
BU
09/16HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
08/15HURON : Recognizes Individuals Who Represent What's Right in Health Care®
BU
07/31HURON CONSULTING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/30HURON CONSULTING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
07/30HURON : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updates 2019 Guidanc..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 850 M
EBIT 2019 63,3 M
Net income 2019 34,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,8x
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 1 298 M
Chart HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Huron Consulting Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 67,33  $
Last Close Price 59,71  $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James H. Roth Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Mark Hussey President & Chief Operating Officer
John F. McCartney Non-Executive Chairman
John D. Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Sean Freeburger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.16.37%1 298
CINTAS CORPORATION58.31%27 525
TELEPERFORMANCE39.04%12 529
EDENRED33.07%11 457
BUREAU VERITAS SA20.37%10 545
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.08%10 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group