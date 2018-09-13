Hurricane Energy : Operational Update

Log in
09/13/2018 | 08:08am CEST

13 September 2018

Hurricane Energy plc

('Hurricane' or the 'Company')

Operational Update:

Completion of Lancaster EPS Subsea Installation

Hurricane Energy plc, the UK based oil and gas company focused on hydrocarbon resources in naturally fractured basement reservoirs, is pleased to provide an operational update in relation to the Early Production System development of the Lancaster Field ('Lancaster EPS').

The installation of subsea umbilical, risers and flowlines ('SURF') for the Lancaster EPS has been successfully completed, marking the end of the offshore installation programme. The final activity at the field will be a programme of protective rock dumping, expected to take place in October.

The system is now complete and ready for the arrival of the Aoka Mizu FPSO. The works on the vessel in Dubai are in their final stages, with sea trials expected to commence by the end of the month and sailaway to follow shortly thereafter.

Dr Robert Trice, Chief Executive of Hurricane, commented:

'I'm pleased to report successful completion of subsea installation, the final element of the installation campaign scheduled for the 2018 summer weather window. The required infrastructure is now in place for the Aoka Mizu FPSO to hook-up and commence commissioning upon arrival. I look forward to first oil in 1H 2019.'

Contacts:

Hurricane Energy plc

Dr Robert Trice (Chief Executive Officer) / Alistair Stobie (Chief Financial Officer)

+44 (0)1483 862 820

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker

Callum Stewart / Nicholas Rhodes / Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Joint Corporate Broker

Andrew Foster / Tom Perry / Alex Smart

+44 (0)20 7425 8000

Vigo Communications

Public Relations

Patrick d'Ancona / Ben Simons

+44 (0)20 7390 0230

Hurricane@vigocomms.com

About Hurricane

Hurricane was established to discover, appraise and develop hydrocarbon resources associated with naturally fractured basement reservoirs. The Company's acreage is concentrated on the Rona Ridge, in the West of Shetland region of the UK Continental Shelf.

The Lancaster field (100%) is Hurricane's most appraised asset, with five wells drilled by the Company to date. It has 2P reserves and 2C contingent resources of 523 million stock tank barrels of oil. The Company is currently proceeding towards the first phase of development of Lancaster, an Early Production System which will be the UK's first basement field development. It involves a two well tie-back to the Aoka Mizu FPSO and is expected to initially produce 17,000 barrels of oil per day. First oil is targeted for 1H 2019.

Hurricane's other assets include Lincoln (50%), Warwick (50%), Halifax (100%), Whirlwind (100%), and Strathmore (100%). Together with Lancaster, these assets have total combined 2P reserves and 2C contingent resources of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalentnet to Hurricane).

In September 2018, Spirit Energy farmed-in to 50% of the Lincoln and Warwick assets committing to a five-phase work programme targeting sanction of full field development in 2021.

Glossary:

2P Reserves

Proved plus probable reserves under the Society of Petroleum Engineers' Petroleum Resources Management System

2C Contingent resources

Best case contingent resources under the Society of Petroleum Engineers' Petroleum Resources Management System

Aoka Mizu

The Aoka Mizu FPSO

Lancaster EPS

Early production system on the Lancaster field

FPSO

Floating production storage and offloading vessel

Spirit Energy

Spirit Energy Limited

Inside Information

The content of this announcement does not comprise price sensitive information.

Disclaimer

Hurricane Energy plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:07:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -12,7 M
Net income 2018 -17,7 M
Debt 2018 72,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 1 019,05
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 4,98x
Capitalization 1 047 M
Chart HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Hurricane Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,86  GBP
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Clive Trice Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen James McTiernan Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Robert Platt Chief Operations Officer & Executive Director
Alistair Stobie Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Alexander van der Welle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC72.58%1 366
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.12%83 055
CNOOC LTD26.20%79 225
EOG RESOURCES8.37%67 315
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.82%58 975
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.55%39 087
