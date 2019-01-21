Log in
News Summary

Hurricane Energy : Operational Update

01/21/2019 | 03:39am EST

21 January 2019

Hurricane Energy plc

('Hurricane' or the 'Company')

Operational Update

Hurricane Energy plc, the UK based oil and gas company focused on hydrocarbon resources in naturally fractured basement reservoirs, provides an operational update in relation to the Early Production System development of the Lancaster field.

During the buoy hook-up operation on 18 January 2019, the rope being used to pull in the buoy became snagged and it was not possible to complete the hook-up operation. The rope has now been freed and the buoy returned to its starting position. Due to the predicted deterioration in weather conditions, the Aoka Mizu FPSO has returned to the Cromarty Firth to complete remediation work on the buoy pull-in system and preparefor the next opportunity to pull in the buoy.

A further announcement will be issued once hook-up has been successfully completed.

Contacts:

Hurricane Energy plc

Dr Robert Trice (Chief Executive Officer) / Alistair Stobie (Chief Financial Officer)

+44 (0)1483 862 820

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker

Callum Stewart / Nicholas Rhodes / Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Joint Corporate Broker

Andrew Foster / Tom Perry / Alex Smart

+44 (0)20 7425 8000

Vigo Communications

Public Relations

Patrick d'Ancona / Ben Simons

+44 (0)20 7390 0230

Hurricane@vigocomms.com

About Hurricane

Hurricane was established to discover, appraise and develop hydrocarbon resources associated with naturally fractured basement reservoirs. The Company's acreage is concentrated on the Rona Ridge, in the West of Shetland region of the UK Continental Shelf.

The Lancaster field (100%) is Hurricane's most appraised asset, with five wells drilled by the Company to date. It has 2P reserves and 2C contingent resources of 523 million stock tank barrels of oil. The Company is currently proceeding towards the first phase of development of Lancaster, an Early Production System which will be the UK's first basement field development. It involves a two well tie-back to the Aoka Mizu FPSO and is expected to initially produce 17,000 barrels of oil per day(gross production of 20,000 bopd with assumed operating efficiency of 85% following ramp-up). First oil is targeted for 1H 2019.

Hurricane's other assets include Lincoln (50%), Warwick (50%), Halifax (100%), Whirlwind (100%), and Strathmore (100%). Together with Lancaster, these assets have total combined 2P reserves and 2C contingent resources of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalentnet to Hurricane).

In September 2018, Spirit Energy farmed-in to 50% of the Lincoln and Warwick assets, committing to a five-phase work programme targeting sanction of full field development in 2021.

Glossary:

2P Reserves

Proved plus probable reserves under the Society of Petroleum Engineers' Petroleum Resources Management System

2C Contingent resources

Best case contingent resources under the Society of Petroleum Engineers' Petroleum Resources Management System

bopd

Barrels of oil per day

FPSO

Floating production storage and offloading vessel

Spirit Energy

Spirit Energy Limited

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the market abuse regulation (EU no. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via regulatory information service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Competent Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed by Dr Robert Trice, who is a qualified person for the purposes of the AIM Guidance Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies. Dr Robert Trice, Chief Executive Officer of Hurricane Energy plc, is a geologist and geoscientist with a PhD in geology and has over 30 years' experience in the oil and gas industry.

Standard

Resource estimates contained in this announcement have been prepared in accordance with the Petroleum Resource Management System guidelines endorsed by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, World Petroleum Congress, American Association of Petroleum Geologists and Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers.

Disclaimer

Hurricane Energy plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 08:38:00 UTC
