Husky Energy : Canada's Husky Energy considering sale of non-core downstream assets

01/08/2019 | 05:48pm EST

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Tuesday it will conduct a strategic review and is considering a sale of its non-core downstream assets.

The company said the assets would include its Canadian retail and commercial fuels business and its Prince George Refinery.

The move comes as Husky intends to focus on its core assets in Atlantic Canada and the Asia Pacific region.

Chief Executive Officer Rob Peabody said the decision follows the company's plans to aligns its heavy oil and downstream businesses to form one integrated corridor.

Husky's retail and commercial network consists of over 500 stations, travel centers, and bulk distribution facilities from British Columbia to New Brunswick.

The company's Prince George Refinery has a capacity of 12,000 barrel-per day and supplies refined products to retail outlets in the central and northern regions of British Columbia.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said the potential disposition is being undertaken independent of the outcome of Husky's proposed acquisition of rival MEG Energy Corp.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 1.78% 14.88 Delayed Quote.4.89%
MEG ENERGY CORP 2.26% 8.16 Delayed Quote.3.50%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 22 792 M
EBIT 2018 1 762 M
Net income 2018 1 575 M
Debt 2018 2 668 M
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 9,56
P/E ratio 2019 12,00
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 14 695 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Peabody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Co-Chairman
Kin Ning Fok Co-Chairman
Robert W. Symonds Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Hart Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUSKY ENERGY INC.4.89%11 065
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.34%302 802
BP5.01%134 316
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-1.47%100 004
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP2.57%90 929
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.3.65%47 462
