Husky Energy : Exclusive - Canadian oil firm MEG says Husky balked at friendly takeover talks

Husky abandoned its hostile bid for MEG on Thursday, saying it could not win sufficient MEG shareholder support after Alberta's government ordered production cuts to reduce a crude glut.

MEG CEO Derek Evans phoned Husky CEO Rob Peabody in early January and invited him to visit and discuss a possible friendly deal to sell MEG, Rogers said.

"We approached them and said, 'You know with a little bit of negotiation, I'm sure we can find a way out of this,'" Rogers said, recalling MEG's invitation. "They never got back to us."

A Husky official said he could not immediately comment.

