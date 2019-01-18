Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Husky Energy Inc.    HSE   CA4480551031

HUSKY ENERGY INC. (HSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Husky Energy : Exclusive - Canadian oil firm MEG says Husky balked at friendly takeover talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 12:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Canadian oil producer MEG Energy Corp invited his counterpart at Husky Energy Inc earlier this month to negotiate a friendly takeover of MEG, but Husky did not follow up, MEG's vice president of investor relations, John Rogers, said on Friday.

Husky abandoned its hostile bid for MEG on Thursday, saying it could not win sufficient MEG shareholder support after Alberta's government ordered production cuts to reduce a crude glut.

MEG CEO Derek Evans phoned Husky CEO Rob Peabody in early January and invited him to visit and discuss a possible friendly deal to sell MEG, Rogers said.

"We approached them and said, 'You know with a little bit of negotiation, I'm sure we can find a way out of this,'" Rogers said, recalling MEG's invitation. "They never got back to us."

A Husky official said he could not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Paul Simao and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Rod Nickel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUSKY ENERGY INC. -3.27% 16.85 Delayed Quote.23.67%
MEG ENERGY CORP -2.00% 5.39 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUSKY ENERGY INC.
12:23pHUSKY ENERGY : Exclusive - Canadian oil firm MEG says Husky balked at friendly t..
RE
01/17TSX rises 0.66 percent
RE
01/17MEG Energy Down 35% After Husky Offer Expires; Husky Up 13%
DJ
01/17Husky scraps bid for oil rival MEG Energy, citing Alberta output cuts
RE
01/17MEG ENERGY : Down Over 34%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17HUSKY ENERGY : Up Nearly 12%, On Track for Largest Percent Rise Since December 2..
DJ
01/17HUSKY ENERGY : walks away from its hostile takeover bid for MEG Energy
AQ
01/17Husky Offer For MEG Expires Without Extension
GL
01/15TSX rises 0.47 percent
RE
01/12HUSKY ENERGY : taking steps to resume SeaRose operations two months after oil sp..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 22 734 M
EBIT 2018 1 738 M
Net income 2018 1 563 M
Debt 2018 2 728 M
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 11,41
P/E ratio 2019 15,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 17 539 M
Chart HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Husky Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 19,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Peabody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Co-Chairman
Kin Ning Fok Co-Chairman
Robert W. Symonds Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Hart Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUSKY ENERGY INC.23.67%13 207
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.06%305 385
BP3.03%133 393
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES1.18%101 067
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.14%95 544
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.97%49 900
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.