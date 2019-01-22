Log in
HUSKY ENERGY INC. (HSE)

HUSKY ENERGY INC. (HSE)
  Report  
News 
News

Husky Energy : MEG Energy cuts capital expenses to C$275 mln in 2019

01/22/2019

(Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp said on Tuesday it would halve its capital spending to a maximum of C$275 million ($206.33 million) this year amid a global supply glut.

MEG, which fought off a hostile bid last week from bigger rival Husky Energy Inc , expects 2019 production to average 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 92,000 bpd.

Calgary-based MEG said it would spend most of its 2019 budget, which includes maintenance capital of C$115 million, or about $3.50 per barrel, on completion and tie-in of sustaining wells.

In August, the company had estimated to spend C$670 million in 2018, but a supply glut forced Alberta government to mandate a production cut.

Canadian oil producers will be forced to cut output by 8.7 percent, or 325,000 barrels per day (bpd) as mandated by the province of Alberta until the excess crude in storage goes down. The cuts w
ill then drop to 95,000 bpd until Dec. 31, 2019. (https://reut.rs/2EGg7PX

Following the curbs, Husky scrapped its bid saying it could not secure over 50 percent support from MEG shareholders. It had offered to buy MEG Energy for C$11 in cash per share or 0.485 of a Husky share.

($1 = 1.33 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 0.00% 16.7 Delayed Quote.18.36%
MEG ENERGY CORP -1.68% 5.26 Delayed Quote.-31.78%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 22 734 M
EBIT 2018 1 723 M
Net income 2018 1 563 M
Debt 2018 2 729 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 10,92
P/E ratio 2019 15,27
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 16 786 M
Chart HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Husky Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 19,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Peabody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Co-Chairman
Kin Ning Fok Co-Chairman
Robert W. Symonds Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Hart Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUSKY ENERGY INC.18.36%12 598
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION7.04%309 026
BP5.27%136 519
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES10.39%102 883
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP8.51%95 828
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.13.51%50 860
