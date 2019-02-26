Husky Energy : Oil Spill Weighs on Profit at Husky Energy

By Micah Maidenberg



Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.T) said profit fell in the fourth quarter, in part because it suspended production at a major oil project off of Canada's East Coast after an oil spill there in November.

The Calgary, Alberta-based oil-and-gas producer said net earnings dropped to 216 million Canadian dollars ($163.4 million), or 16 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$672 million, or 66 Canadian cents a share, the year prior. Four analysts polled by FactSet expected 20 Canadian cents a share in the latest period.

Gross revenue fell 9% to C$5.04 billion. Analysts predicted C$4.74 billion.

In November, a Husky floating-production ship called the SeaRose spilled oil into waters off of Newfoundland and Labrador, on Canada's Atlantic coast. Regulators forced the company to suspend production, reducing volumes by 10,000 barrels per day over the quarter.

The company also said results were hurt by lower synthetic crude oil prices, due to pipeline constraints in Canada.

"It was a challenging quarter," said Chief Executive Rob Peabody in prepared remarks. "The oil spill on the East Coast was particularly disappointing, and we are continuing to work closely with the regulator to determine the root cause and apply learnings."

This year, the company predicts production of 290,000 to 305,000 barrels of oil-equivalent a day and capital spending of C$3.3 billion to C$3.5 billion.

