HUSKY ENERGY INC.

HUSKY ENERGY INC.

(HSE)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Husky Energy : Oil Spill Weighs on Profit at Husky Energy

02/26/2019 | 08:11am EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.T) said profit fell in the fourth quarter, in part because it suspended production at a major oil project off of Canada's East Coast after an oil spill there in November.

The Calgary, Alberta-based oil-and-gas producer said net earnings dropped to 216 million Canadian dollars ($163.4 million), or 16 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$672 million, or 66 Canadian cents a share, the year prior. Four analysts polled by FactSet expected 20 Canadian cents a share in the latest period.

Gross revenue fell 9% to C$5.04 billion. Analysts predicted C$4.74 billion.

In November, a Husky floating-production ship called the SeaRose spilled oil into waters off of Newfoundland and Labrador, on Canada's Atlantic coast. Regulators forced the company to suspend production, reducing volumes by 10,000 barrels per day over the quarter.

The company also said results were hurt by lower synthetic crude oil prices, due to pipeline constraints in Canada.

"It was a challenging quarter," said Chief Executive Rob Peabody in prepared remarks. "The oil spill on the East Coast was particularly disappointing, and we are continuing to work closely with the regulator to determine the root cause and apply learnings."

This year, the company predicts production of 290,000 to 305,000 barrels of oil-equivalent a day and capital spending of C$3.3 billion to C$3.5 billion.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 0.44% 15.97 Delayed Quote.13.18%
WTI 0.49% 55.69 Delayed Quote.25.84%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 22 508 M
EBIT 2018 1 702 M
Net income 2018 1 563 M
Debt 2018 2 888 M
Yield 2018 2,39%
P/E ratio 2018 10,64
P/E ratio 2019 14,10
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 16 052 M
Technical analysis trends HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 18,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Peabody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Co-Chairman
Kin Ning Fok Co-Chairman
Robert W. Symonds Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Hart Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUSKY ENERGY INC.13.18%12 156
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION15.00%332 354
BP8.28%142 459
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.90%109 919
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP20.20%108 786
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.17.47%53 762
