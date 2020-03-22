Log in
Husky Energy Suspends West White Rose Project

03/22/2020

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) today announced that it will begin a systematic and orderly suspension of major construction activities related to the West White Rose Project.

The decision reinforces Husky’s objective to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus among its employees, contractors, and the community. The Company carefully assessed the risks and determined they could not be adequately mitigated for such a large construction workforce.

“We are taking the steps necessary to keep our people and our construction sites safe,” said CEO Rob Peabody. “These are the right decisions for our people, their families and the community.”

Husky is working cooperatively with its contractors to safely suspend all activities, and to demobilize and secure its construction sites.

Production from the White Rose field and its satellite extensions, located 350 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, is continuing with enhanced workforce control measures introduced to ensure the ongoing safe operations on the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

Husky will provide a business and capital spending plan update in due course.

Investor and Media Inquiries:         

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Communication Manager,
External Communications & Issues Management
403-298-7088

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
