MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Husky Energy Inc.    HSE

HUSKY ENERGY INC. (HSE)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Husky Energy : formally offers to acquire rival MEG Energy

10/03/2018 | 01:23am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Banners for Husky Energy on display in Lake Louise

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Tuesday it had formally offered to acquire all the outstanding common shares of MEG Energy Corp.

Each MEG shareholder will have the option to choose to receive consideration for each MEG share of $11 in cash or0.485 of a Husky share, Husky said in a news release.

Husky made an unsolicited bid on Sunday to acquire rival MEG in a deal valued at C$6.4 billion ($4.99 billion) including debt.

The combined company would have total production of more than 410,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and refining and upgrading capacity of about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUSKY ENERGY INC. -3.02% 20.57 Delayed Quote.19.49%
MEG ENERGY CORP -1.81% 10.87 Delayed Quote.115.37%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 22 453 M
EBIT 2018 1 919 M
Net income 2018 1 620 M
Debt 2018 2 731 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 14,11
P/E ratio 2019 11,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 21 319 M
Chart HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Husky Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 23,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Peabody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Co-Chairman
Kin Ning Fok Co-Chairman
Robert W. Symonds Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Hart Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUSKY ENERGY INC.19.49%16 624
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.59%363 303
BP13.89%155 561
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.15%124 619
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES34.29%107 064
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.36%64 241
