HUSKY ENERGY INC.

HUSKY ENERGY INC.

(HSE)
  Report  
News 


Husky Energy : lowers capital spending for next two years

0
12/02/2019 | 07:46am EST

Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it would lower its capital spending by C$500 million over the next two years when compared to its 2019 outlook in a bid to increase free cash flow.

Oil producers have been under pressure from investors to cut activities and use the cash to improve shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks.

The company said it expects 2020 capital expenditure to be between C$3.2 billion ($2.41 billion) and C$3.4 billion, C$100 million lower than its 2019 forecast of C$3.3 billion to C$3.5 billion.

For 2021, Husky aims to further reduce spending by C$400 million compared to the 2019 level.

Husky said it plans to generates C$500 million of free cash flow before dividends in 2020, growing to C$1.5 billion in 2021.

Husky said it expects average annual 2020 production to be about 295,000-310,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), higher than 2019 guidance of 290,000-305,000 boepd.

The company expects total refining throughput between 320,000 and 340,000 barrels per day for 2020.

Husky in October reported a 50% drop in third-quarter profit as a result of lower U.S. refining margins and crude oil prices.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 20 422 M
EBIT 2019 1 249 M
Net income 2019 1 226 M
Debt 2019 3 962 M
Yield 2019 5,16%
P/E ratio 2019 8,70x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 9 720 M
Chart HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Husky Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,34  CAD
Last Close Price 9,67  CAD
Spread / Highest target 65,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Peabody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Co-Chairman
Kin Ning Fok Co-Chairman
Robert W. Symonds Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Hart Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUSKY ENERGY INC.-31.47%7 313
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.09%288 265
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES38.34%128 096
BP PLC-3.18%124 887
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-21.47%82 118
PHILLIPS 6633.16%50 977
