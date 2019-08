CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CEO Rob Peabody will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference in New York.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Time: 9:05 a.m. Mountain Time (11:05 a.m. Eastern Time)

Audio Webcast Link: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference