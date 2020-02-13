Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Husky Energy Inc.    HSE   CA4480551031

HUSKY ENERGY INC.

(HSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Husky Energy to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 04:46pm EST

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy will release its 2019 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).                               

CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.

To listen live:
To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on Feb. 27):
  
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413 
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
 Passcode: 3994
 Duration: Available until March 27, 2020
 Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com 

Investor and Media Inquiries:         

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Communication Manager,
External Communications & Issues Management
403-298-7088

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUSKY ENERGY INC.
04:46pHusky Energy to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results
GL
2019Canada regulator shuts down Suncor offshore oil site over failed pump
RE
2019Husky Energy Reports Results of Series 3 Preferred Share Conversion
GL
2019HUSKY ENERGY : Announces Revised Series 3 Preferred Share Dividend Rate
AQ
2019Saskatchewan's oil lures investors, producers from troubled Alberta
RE
2019HUSKY ENERGY : Provides Series 3 Preferred Shares Conversion Privilege Notice, S..
AQ
2019Canada's Husky Energy sees lower oil prices, cuts spending for next two years
RE
2019TSX dips as Trump to restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil, Argentina
RE
2019HUSKY ENERGY : cutting capital spending plan for 2020 and 2021 by $500 million
AQ
2019Husky Energy Provides Series 3 Preferred Shares Conversion Privilege Notice, ..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 20 514 M
EBIT 2019 1 156 M
Net income 2019 962 M
Debt 2019 4 393 M
Yield 2019 5,93%
P/E ratio 2019 8,49x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 8 332 M
Chart HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Husky Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,15  CAD
Last Close Price 8,29  CAD
Spread / Highest target 68,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Peabody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Co-Chairman
Kin Ning Fok Co-Chairman
Robert W. Symonds Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Hart Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUSKY ENERGY INC.-21.21%6 286
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-12.20%259 417
BP PLC0.64%123 722
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-4.05%122 194
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-9.17%78 820
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-8.11%45 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group