Husky Energy to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results
0
02/13/2020 | 04:46pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy will release its 2019 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.
To listen live:
To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on Feb. 27):