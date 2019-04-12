Log in
HUSKY ENERGY INC.

(HSE)
Husky Energy to Report First Quarter 2019 Results

04/12/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its first quarter 2019 results before markets open on Friday, April 26, 2019. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 8 a.m. Mountain Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.                                                 

To listen live:

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.:  1-604-638-5340		To listen to a recording (after 9 a.m. MT on April 26)

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 3076
Duration: Available until May 26, 2019
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com

 

Following the call, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time in the Performance Hall at Studio Bell, 850 4th Street S.E., Calgary, Alberta.

A live webcast of the meeting will be available at huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations. The archived webcasts of the conference call and the meeting will be available for approximately 90 days.

Investor and Media Inquiries:         

Leo Villegas, Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602


© GlobeNewswire 2019
