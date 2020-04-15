Husky Energy to Report First Quarter 2020 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its first quarter 2020 results before markets open on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 8 a.m. Mountain Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.
To listen live:
To listen to a recording (after 9 a.m. MT on April 29)
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610 Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413 Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010 Passcode: 4233 Duration: Available until May 29, 2020 Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com
Following the call, the Company will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders at 10:30 a.m. (Mountain Time) via a live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/289642000
Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be entitled to participate in, and vote at, the meeting. Guests may log in to the meeting to listen, but will not be able to vote or ask questions.