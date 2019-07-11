Log in
HUSKY ENERGY INC.

(HSE)
Husky Energy to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/11/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its second quarter 2019 results before markets open on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.

To listen live:

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-327-6838
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-235-2082

To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on July 25)

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 3349 
Duration: Available until August 25, 2019
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
