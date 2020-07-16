Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Husky Energy Inc.    HSE   CA4480551031

HUSKY ENERGY INC.

(HSE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/16 04:25:07 pm
4.71 CAD   +2.61%
05:31pHusky Energy to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/14HUSKY ENERGY INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/07Canadian oil companies take go-slow approach to recovery as prices improve
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Husky Energy to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy will release its second quarter 2020 results before markets open on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jeff Hart and other members of the senior executive team will participate in the call.                                                 

To listen live: 

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.:  1-604-638-5340		To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on July 30)

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 4881
Duration: Available until August 30, 2020
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com

Investor and Media Inquiries:         
                                                                                                 
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services
403-298-7088

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HUSKY ENERGY INC.
05:31pHusky Energy to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/14HUSKY ENERGY INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/07Canadian oil companies take go-slow approach to recovery as prices improve
RE
06/24BP's stranded Canadian, Angolan assets expose wider industry risks
RE
06/17Husky Energy Reports Results of Series 7 Preferred Share Conversion
GL
06/08HUSKY ENERGY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/02HUSKY ENERGY : Provides Series 7 Preferred Shares Conversion Privilege Notice, S..
AQ
06/01HUSKY ENERGY : Provides Series 7 Preferred Shares Conversion Privilege Notice, S..
AQ
05/11Long-suffering Canadian oilpatch faces 'biggest existential crisis' yet
RE
05/01Canada's Imperial Oil swings to loss on virus-fueled rout in crude prices
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 847 M 10 194 M 10 194 M
Net income 2020 -2 378 M -1 750 M -1 750 M
Net Debt 2020 6 779 M 4 991 M 4 991 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,79x
Yield 2020 5,33%
Capitalization 4 614 M 3 409 M 3 396 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 4 802
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Husky Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,61 CAD
Last Close Price 4,59 CAD
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Peabody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Co-Chairman
Kin Ning Fok Co-Chairman
Robert W. P. Symonds Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey R. Hart Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUSKY ENERGY INC.-57.49%3 412
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.04%188 705
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD21.75%155 839
BP PLC-34.21%78 709
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-29.21%66 432
PTT-13.07%35 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group