HUSKY ENERGY INC.

(HSE)
Husky Energy to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results

10/10/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its third quarter 2019 results before markets open on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).                              

CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.                                                 

To listen live:

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340

 		To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on Oct. 24):

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 3602 
Duration: Available until November 23, 2019
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com
 

Investor and Media Inquiries:         

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
