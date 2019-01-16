Log in
HUSKY ENERGY INC. (HSE)
Husky Energy to receive majority support in MEG takeover bid: sources

01/16/2019 | 02:05pm EST

(Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc expects to secure over 50 percent support from MEG Energy shareholders for Husky's unsolicited offer to take over the rival oil producer by Wednesday's deadline, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The numbers may still fall short of the two-thirds threshold required to get the deal across the finish line, the sources said, declining to be named as the details were not public. In that case, Husky plans to extend the deadline to buy more time to receive additional support.

Husky did not respond to a request for comment.

"We have no insight into how many people have tendered or not tendered,” MEG spokesman John Rogers said.

(Reporting by John Tilak and Rod Nickel, editing by G Crosse)

By John Tilak and Rod Nickel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 0.77% 15.65 Delayed Quote.9.92%
MEG ENERGY CORP 2.15% 8.55 Delayed Quote.8.43%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 22 728 M
EBIT 2018 1 759 M
Net income 2018 1 575 M
Debt 2018 2 688 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 9,68
P/E ratio 2019 12,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 14 886 M
Chart HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Husky Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 19,9  CAD
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Peabody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Co-Chairman
Kin Ning Fok Co-Chairman
Robert W. Symonds Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Hart Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUSKY ENERGY INC.9.92%11 218
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.04%303 268
BP5.39%135 529
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES0.75%97 664
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP5.54%94 425
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.44%48 750
