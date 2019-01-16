Husky Energy to receive majority support in MEG takeover bid: sources

The numbers may still fall short of the two-thirds threshold required to get the deal across the finish line, the sources said, declining to be named as the details were not public. In that case, Husky plans to extend the deadline to buy more time to receive additional support.

Husky did not respond to a request for comment.

"We have no insight into how many people have tendered or not tendered,” MEG spokesman John Rogers said.

(Reporting by John Tilak and Rod Nickel, editing by G Crosse)

