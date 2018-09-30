Husky Makes Unsolicited Bid to Fellow Canadian Oil Firm MEG

By Russell Gold

Husky Energy Inc. said it has made an unsolicited bid to acquire oil sands oil producer MEG Energy Corp. in what would be a combination of Canadian petroleum companies.

Calgary-based Husky said it was proposing to purchase MEG for $3.3 billion Canadian dollars ($2.6 billion United States dollars) in a cash-and-stock deal. Husky will also assumed MEG's debt, which is about $3.1 billion Canadian dollars ($2.4 billion United States dollars.)

John Rogers, MEG's vice president of investor relations, said the management and board of directors was examining the bid "to determine whether it is in the best interest of shareholders."

If the board and shareholders accept Husky's bid, the combined companies would have a large set of oil production, pipelines and refineries in western Canada's oil sands, a region where viscous oil is abundant but expensive to produce. MEG produces about 100,000 barrels a day of oil, mostly from a process of pumping steam into the underground oil formations to heat it and make it more of a liquid.

Husky operates refineries in Canada and the United States, as well as offshore oil exploration and production in China, Indonesia and Canada. Husky produces about 186,000 barrels a day in western Canada and the oil and natural gas equivalent of 322,900 barrels a day globally, according to Husky annual report.

Robert Peabody, Husky's chief executive, said he approach MEG several months ago and made a formal offer in the summer, but that he was rebuffed. He said in an interview he didn't know why MEG rejected the earlier offer. "They didn't get into it," he said.

Mr. Peabody said Husky planned to refinance MEG's debt at a lower rate, generating savings for the companies. He also said processing Husky could get a better price for MEG's oil. Oil from western Canada trades at a large discount to benchmark West Texas intermediate oil because producers in Canada's oil patch have a difficult time getting their crude to refiners. Husky owns pipelines to move the crude and upgraders to convert the Canadian crude into higher-quality, more-sought-after oil.

"We're well equipped to deal with the issue," said Mr. Peabody.

MEG was founded in 1999 to focus on the steam-assisted gravity drainage method of oil production and acquired several leases in Canada's Alberta province. Highfields Capital Management LP owns a 9.9% stake in the company, said Mr. Rogers. A representative of Highfields joined the board at the end of 2017 and resigned over the summer.

Vipal Monga contributed to this article.

