HUSKY ENERGY INC. (HSE)
Husky Makes Unsolicited Bid to Fellow Canadian Oil Firm MEG

09/30/2018 | 10:37pm CEST

By Russell Gold

Husky Energy Inc. said it has made an unsolicited bid to acquire oil sands oil producer MEG Energy Corp. in what would be a combination of Canadian petroleum companies.

Calgary-based Husky said it was proposing to purchase MEG for $3.3 billion Canadian dollars ($2.6 billion United States dollars) in a cash-and-stock deal. Husky will also assumed MEG's debt, which is about $3.1 billion Canadian dollars ($2.4 billion United States dollars.)

John Rogers, MEG's vice president of investor relations, said the management and board of directors was examining the bid "to determine whether it is in the best interest of shareholders."

If the board and shareholders accept Husky's bid, the combined companies would have a large set of oil production, pipelines and refineries in western Canada's oil sands, a region where viscous oil is abundant but expensive to produce. MEG produces about 100,000 barrels a day of oil, mostly from a process of pumping steam into the underground oil formations to heat it and make it more of a liquid.

Husky operates refineries in Canada and the United States, as well as offshore oil exploration and production in China, Indonesia and Canada. Husky produces about 186,000 barrels a day in western Canada and the oil and natural gas equivalent of 322,900 barrels a day globally, according to Husky annual report.

Robert Peabody, Husky's chief executive, said he approach MEG several months ago and made a formal offer in the summer, but that he was rebuffed. He said in an interview he didn't know why MEG rejected the earlier offer. "They didn't get into it," he said.

Mr. Peabody said Husky planned to refinance MEG's debt at a lower rate, generating savings for the companies. He also said processing Husky could get a better price for MEG's oil. Oil from western Canada trades at a large discount to benchmark West Texas intermediate oil because producers in Canada's oil patch have a difficult time getting their crude to refiners. Husky owns pipelines to move the crude and upgraders to convert the Canadian crude into higher-quality, more-sought-after oil.

"We're well equipped to deal with the issue," said Mr. Peabody.

MEG was founded in 1999 to focus on the steam-assisted gravity drainage method of oil production and acquired several leases in Canada's Alberta province. Highfields Capital Management LP owns a 9.9% stake in the company, said Mr. Rogers. A representative of Highfields joined the board at the end of 2017 and resigned over the summer.

Vipal Monga contributed to this article.

Write to Russell Gold at russell.gold@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
HUSKY ENERGY INC. -0.61% 22.68 Delayed Quote.27.77%
MEG ENERGY CORP -0.25% 8.03 Delayed Quote.56.23%
WTI -0.07% 73.44 Delayed Quote.20.00%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 22 396 M
EBIT 2018 1 919 M
Net income 2018 1 622 M
Debt 2018 2 724 M
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 15,44
P/E ratio 2019 13,28
EV / Sales 2018 1,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 22 937 M
Chart HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Husky Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUSKY ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 23,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Peabody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Co-Chairman
Kin Ning Fok Co-Chairman
Robert W. Symonds Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Hart Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUSKY ENERGY INC.27.77%17 765
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.65%363 134
BP12.74%154 599
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.15%124 734
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES36.33%109 896
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.30%64 231
