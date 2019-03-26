Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Husqvarna    HUSQ B   SE0001662230

HUSQVARNA

(HUSQ B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/26 04:44:22 am
74.71 SEK   +0.01%
04:25aHUSQVARNA : Automower® 435X AWD wins Red Dot Design Award
PU
03/19HUSQVARNA : Annual Report 2018
AQ
03/11HUSQVARNA : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Husqvarna AB (publ)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Husqvarna : Automower® 435X AWD wins Red Dot Design Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 04:25am EDT

Husqvarna has achieved the prestigious Red Dot Award in the category of product design for its recently launched Husqvarna Automower® 435X AWD.

'This marks a significant achievement for our design team. We are proud that we have created a winning product that offers customers an excellent experience, through both performance, functional benefits and outstanding desirable design', says Rajinder Mehra, Brand Design Director at Husqvarna Division.

The Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest product design competitions and this year, designers and manufacturers from 55 countries entered more than 5,500 products in the competition. The Husqvarna Automower® 435X AWD, with its progressive, iconic design and advanced technologies such as all-wheel drive, battery power and connectivity, was recognized for its outstanding design.

Disclaimer

Husqvarna AB published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 08:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUSQVARNA
04:25aHUSQVARNA : Automower® 435X AWD wins Red Dot Design Award
PU
03/19HUSQVARNA : Annual Report 2018
AQ
03/11HUSQVARNA : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Husqvarna AB (publ)
AQ
03/09NISSAN MOTOR : Przygonski completes back-to-back win at Dubai Baja
AQ
03/08Al Qassimi makes flying start to Dubai World Cup Rally
AQ
03/08HUSQVARNA : Vitpilen & svartpilen rekluse automatic clutch upgrade; further enha..
AQ
03/06HUSQVARNA : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Husqvarna AB (publ)
AQ
02/28HUSQVARNA : Conversion of shares
AQ
02/26HUSQVARNA : Launches AI Enabled Robotic Mower with AWD
AQ
02/25HUSQVARNA : launches AI enabled robotic mower with AWD
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 41 685 M
EBIT 2019 4 064 M
Net income 2019 2 684 M
Debt 2019 7 769 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 16,02
P/E ratio 2020 13,56
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capitalization 42 997 M
Chart HUSQVARNA
Duration : Period :
Husqvarna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUSQVARNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 87,0  SEK
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kai Bertil Wärn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Johnstone Chairman
Valentin Dahlhaus Senior Vice President-Group Operations
Glen Anthony Instone Chief Financial Officer
Anders Johanson CTO & Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUSQVARNA13.70%4 651
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%47 606
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.26.57%8 796
GROUPE SEB27.93%8 118
ELECTROLUX AB28.11%7 995
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%7 925
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.