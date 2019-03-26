Husqvarna : Automower® 435X AWD wins Red Dot Design Award

Husqvarna has achieved the prestigious Red Dot Award in the category of product design for its recently launched Husqvarna Automower® 435X AWD.

'This marks a significant achievement for our design team. We are proud that we have created a winning product that offers customers an excellent experience, through both performance, functional benefits and outstanding desirable design', says Rajinder Mehra, Brand Design Director at Husqvarna Division.

The Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest product design competitions and this year, designers and manufacturers from 55 countries entered more than 5,500 products in the competition. The Husqvarna Automower® 435X AWD, with its progressive, iconic design and advanced technologies such as all-wheel drive, battery power and connectivity, was recognized for its outstanding design.