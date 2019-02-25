Husqvarna : Launches AI Enabled Robotic Mower with AWD

Today, Husqvarna announced the release of Husqvarna Automower®
435X AWD, an AI-enabled, robotic mower with all-wheel drive and smart
home connectivity. This iconic, fully autonomous robotic lawn mower is
designed to manage rough terrain and slopes with an incline of up to
70%, and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and provides an open API
for smart home integration.
Husqvarna Automower 435X AWD is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home (Photo: Business Wire)
Husqvarna, the world leader in robotic mowers, launches a game changing
robotic mower for homeowners with challenging lawns and connected
homes - Husqvarna Automower® 435X AWD. With an all-wheel drive
system, Husqvarna Automower® 435X AWD robotic mower can climb steep
slopes with an incline of up to 70%.
“Husqvarna Automower® 435X AWD sets a new standard for robotic mowers,
combining a perfect cut in “impossible gardens” with multiple product
interactions, including conversational AI for Amazon Alexa and Google
Home integration,” says Olle Markusson, Director Product Management at
Husqvarna.
Starting this spring, Husqvarna Automower®435X AWD, and all other
Husqvarna robotic mowers with Husqvarna Automower® Connect, will be able
to use voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Advanced users
can design their own program for the robotic mower via the open API.
In addition to the built-in safety feature that automatically stops the
mower if it is lifted up or turned over, Husqvarna Automower®435X AWD is
also equipped with several new features to increase safety. With
Ultrasonic, a remote object detection feature,
Husqvarna Automower® 435X AWD reduces its speed as soon as it senses a
nearby object.
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products
and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products
include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn
mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering
products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for
the construction and stone industries. The Group’s products and
solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch,
Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and
retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net
sales in 2018 amounted to SEK 41bn and the Group has around 13,000
employees in 40 countries.
