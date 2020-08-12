Hut 8 Announces Operational Updates

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2020) - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of the world's largest public cryptocurrency mining companies by operating capacity and market capitalization, today announces various operational updates including receipt of 2,000 bitcoin miners from MicroBT, the beginning of a hosting arrangement, and the transfer of Bitfury Clark chips from Drumheller to Medicine Hat.

Mining equipment order

Hut 8 is now in possession of 1,000 units of M31S and 1,000 units of M31S+ from MicroBT. These units are being shipped from China to the Medicine Hat facility and are expected to be fully installed and operating in early September 2020.

Hosting arrangement

Hut 8 has signed up its first client for hosting at its Medicine Hat facility for six full BlockBoxes. This hosting arrangement provides Hut 8 diversified recurring revenue which is not tied to the bitcoin price.

Hosting is a natural extension of the self mining business as Hut 8 has extensive experience in running bitcoin mining sites, has access to competitive electricity pricing, and is operating in a great jurisdiction.

Transfer of Clarke Chips

Hut 8 has been running its Bitfury Clarke chips at Drumheller, which is its latest generation chip technology before the recent order of MicroBT equipment. In an effort to combine Hut 8's best chip technology with its best electricity price, Hut 8 has begun a process to swap the Clarke chips at Drumheller with the less efficient Bitfury 14nm chip at Medicine Hat. Operating the Clarke chips at Medicine Hat will increase profitability of the chips while continuing to allow the 14nm chips to operate at Drumheller.

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 is a bitcoin mining company with industrial scale operations in Canada. Hut 8 creates value for investors through low production costs and appreciation of its bitcoin inventory. The company provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. Investors avoid the need to create online wallets, wire money offshore, and safely store their bitcoin.

The Company's common shares are listed under the symbol "HUT" on the TSX and as "HUTMF" on the OTCQX Exchange.

Key investment highlights and FAQ's: https://www.hut8mining.com/investors.

Keep up-to-date on Hut 8 events and developments and join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Hut 8 Corporate Contact:

Jimmy Vaiopoulos

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (647) 256-1992

Email: info@hut8mining.com

