Hut 8 Announces Shares for Services Arrangement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2019) - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSXV: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest public cryptocurrency mining companies by operating capacity and market capitalization, today announced that the Company had entered into a joint development agreement (the "Agreement") with Induna Energy Inc. ("Induna," collectively with Hut 8, the "Parties"), whereby the Parties agreed that 50% of Induna's invoice can be settled through the issuance of Hut 8 common shares for the 2019 fiscal year. An initial tranche of 74,993 Hut 8 common shares have been issued as part of this Agreement. The deemed price of the Hut 8 common shares to be issued pursuant to the Agreement will be determined after the date that Induna's services are provided. All share issuances pursuant to this Agreement are subject to TSXV approval.

Since beginning its mining operations in December 2017, Hut 8 has mined over 7,500 bitcoins. Hut 8's current capital structure consists of 86,273,335 common shares outstanding, 2,882,222 warrants and 965,000 options. In total, Hut 8 owns and operates two sites in Alberta, Canada utilizing 85 BlockBox AC data centers with current operating capacity of 95.2 MW and 784 PH/s.

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 Mining Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a cryptocurrency mining company established through an exclusive arrangement with the Bitfury Group, the world's leading full-service blockchain technology company. Through the Bitfury Group, Hut 8 has access to a world-leading proprietary mix of hardware, software and operational expertise to construct, optimize and manage data centers in low-cost and attractive jurisdictions. Hut 8 is led by a team of industry experts and intends to provide investors with exposure to blockchain processing infrastructure and technology along with underlying cryptocurrency rewards and transaction fees.

Hut 8 provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. Investors avoid the need to create online wallets, wire money offshore and safely store their bitcoin. Hut 8 provides a secure and simple way to invest.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Filing Statement dated March 1, 2018 relating to the Qualifying Transaction of Oriana Resources Corporation and Hut 8, which is available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Hut 8; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Hut 8 expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

