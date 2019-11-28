Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Hut 8 Mining Corp.    HUT   CA44812T1021

HUT 8 MINING CORP.

(HUT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/28 03:44:06 pm
1.29 CAD   -1.53%
05:35pHut 8 Mining Announces Closing of Drumheller Expansion
NE
11/27Buying Shares in Crypto Firms Is Risky Business -- WSJ
DJ
11/25HUT 8 MINING : Announces Successful Refinancing Of Its Debt
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hut 8 Mining Announces Closing of Drumheller Expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 05:35pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2019) - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of the world's largest public cryptocurrency mining companies by operating capacity and market capitalization, announced today that its purchase of 9 Blockbox AC data centers for US$7 million from the Bitfury Group ("Bitfury") at its facility in Drumheller, Alberta is now fully operational. The acquisition added approximately 16% of capacity to Hut 8's existing operations.

"This upgrade allows Hut 8 to take 100% ownership of the Drumheller facility, which will bring further cost savings," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Hut 8. "This upgrade was funded from Hut 8's balance sheet, which remains strong after this transaction and prior debt repayments."

The additional 9 data centers were upgraded to include 12.6 PH/s Bitfury Clarke ASIC chips, manufactured by Bitfury. These data centers were the last ones at the Drumheller facility not owned by Hut 8, and this purchase resulted in Hut 8 owning 100% of the facility. The additional PH/s brought Hut 8's aggregate maximum operating capacity, across all operations, to approximately 963 PH/s and 109.4 MW at full capacity.

Since beginning its mining operations in December 2017, Hut 8 has mined over 12,305 bitcoins up to the latest quarter ending September 30, 2019. Hut 8's current capital structure consists of 90,438,009 common shares outstanding, 2,882,222 warrants and 900,000 options.

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 is a bitcoin mining company with industrial scale operations in Canada. Hut 8 has an exclusive North American partnership with the Bitfury Group Limited, inclusive of Bitfury Holding BV, one of the world's leading full-service hardware and software blockchain technology companies. In total, Hut 8 owns and operates two sites in Alberta, Canada utilizing 94 BlockBox AC data centers with operating capacity of approximately 110 MW and 963 PH/s.

Hut 8 creates value for investors through low production costs and appreciation of its bitcoin inventory. The company provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. Investors avoid the need to create online wallets, wire money offshore, and safely store their bitcoin.

The Company's common shares are listed under the symbol "HUT" on the TSX and as "HUTMF" on the OTCQX Exchange.

Key investment highlights and FAQ's: https://www.hut8mining.com/investors.

Keep up-to-date on Hut 8 events and developments and join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Hut 8 Corporate Contact:

Andrew Kiguel
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (647) 256-1992
Email: info@hut8mining.com

Jimmy Vaiopoulos
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (647) 256-1992
Email: info@hut8mining.com

Natalie Davidson
Public Relations
Tel: (778) 955-8012
Email: natalied@talkshopmedia.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Filing Statement dated March 1, 2018 relating to the Qualifying Transaction of Oriana Resources Corporation and Hut 8, which is available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Hut 8; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Hut 8 expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50224


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUT 8 MINING CORP.
05:35pHut 8 Mining Announces Closing of Drumheller Expansion
NE
11/27Buying Shares in Crypto Firms Is Risky Business -- WSJ
DJ
11/25HUT 8 MINING : Announces Successful Refinancing Of Its Debt
AQ
11/22Hut 8 Mining Announces Successful Refinancing Of Its Debt
NE
11/07Hut 8 Mining Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
NE
10/11Hut 8 Mining Corp. Announces Change of Custodian to BitGo
NE
10/10Hut 8 Mining Corp. Provides Business Update and Date for Third Quarter 2019 F..
NE
10/08HUT 8 MINING CORP : . Opens the Market
AQ
10/07HUT 8 MINING : Announces Filing of Material Change Reports
AQ
10/04Hut 8 Announces Filing of Material Change Reports
NE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 32,4 M
EBIT 2019 3,00 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 1,99 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
Capitalization 118 M
Chart HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hut 8 Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,70  CAD
Last Close Price 1,29  CAD
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Kiguel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Ping Tai Chairman
Jimmy Vaiopoulos Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gerri B. Sinclair Independent Director
Dennis Joseph Mills Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUT 8 MINING CORP.0.71%89
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES34.99%85 079
ADYEN N.V.44.57%22 378
WORLDLINE39.46%11 772
SIMCORP62.59%4 237
HYPOPORT AG92.98%1 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group