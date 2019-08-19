Hut 8 Mining Corp. Reports Record Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2019) - Hut 8 Mining Corp. ("Hut 8" or "the Company") (TSXV: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF), one of the world's largest public bitcoin mining companies by operating capacity and market capitalization, announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Hut 8 reports all amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q2-2019 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $28.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $17.3 million.

Record quarterly bitcoin mined of 2,816.

Record earnings per share of $0.43 for the second quarter.

Gain of $22.4 million on re-measurement of bitcoin inventory, larger than losses on re-measurement for all of 2018.

Decrease in cash expenses, excluding share-based compensation, to $637k from $747k in Q1-2019 and $994k in Q4-2018.

Decrease in production Cost per Bitcoin to US$2,757 compared to US$3,950 in Q1-2019 and US$3,995 in Q4-2018.

Adjusted Working Capital on June 30, 2019 of $38.2 million.





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 28,280,388 $ 7,800,370 $ 40,382,402 $ 18,789,319 Site operating costs (10,386,799 ) (2,843,831 ) (23,019,594 ) (5,009,130 ) Mining Profit 17,893,589 4,956,539 17,362,808 13,780,189 Mining Profit Margin 63% 64% 43% 73% Depreciation (4,732,305 ) (5,900,495 ) (9,464,610 ) (11,540,964 ) Gross profit 13,161,284 (943,956 ) 7,898,198 2,239,225 Gross profit margin 47% -12% 20% 12% Expenses (1,292,063 ) (2,227,664 ) (3,140,312 ) (4,040,741 ) Fair value loss on re-measurement of digital assets 22,423,448 (1,755,962 ) 23,213,126 (5,829,272 ) Net operating loss 34,292,669 (4,927,582 ) 27,971,012 (7,630,788 ) Net finance income (expense) (1,205,471 ) - (2,389,236 ) 32,315 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 584,853 (8,960 ) 1,073,721 (2,450 ) Listing and qualifying transaction - - - (1,151,401 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 33,672,051 $ (4,936,542 ) $ 26,655,497 $ (8,752,324 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,256,886 $ 3,860,052 $ 15,979,504 $ 11,034,861 Adjusted EBITDA margin 61% 49% 40% 59% Earnings (loss) per share basic $ 0.43 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.11 ) diluted $ 0.43 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.11 )

"Q2-2019 represents Hut 8's best quarter on all metrics since inception. We reduced our cost of mining to US$2,757 while the price of bitcoin appreciated from US$4,158 at the beginning of the quarter to US$10,817 at the end of the quarter," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Hut 8. "In addition, management has reduced corporate overhead quarter over quarter. Our cost reduction initiatives put in place during crypto-winter came to fruition during the second quarter to produce exceptional earnings per share of $0.43 for shareholders. In addition, our strategy of retaining bitcoin resulted in a gain of $22.4 million re-measurement of our bitcoin inventory. If Hut 8 had sold its entire bitcoin inventory at the end of Q1-2019, we would not have had the benefit of the appreciation in the price of bitcoin during Q2-2019."

For Q2-2019, fair value gain on re-measurement of digital assets of $22.4 million represented the gain on adjusting the value of the digital assets held in inventory to the market value on the reporting date. This was the biggest gain on re-measurement of digital assets in Hut 8's history. In future quarters, the Company would expect to see gains or losses based on the price of bitcoin on the reporting date, relative to the price on the day mined, when revenue is recorded.

Hut 8 recognized $17.3 million in Adjusted EBITDA. Net income of $33.7 million or $0.43 per share was recorded for the quarter.

"Hut 8 remains committed to solely mining bitcoin and retaining an inventory of bitcoin for appreciation. Management underwent significant cost saving measures at the end of 2018 to ensure we maintain a lean cost structure. The strategy led to improved margins and the ability to leverage the appreciation in the price of bitcoin. Our operations are stronger than ever, and we are poised for improved financial performance going forward," said Kiguel.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 financial results, hosted by Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer, and Jimmy Vaiopoulos, Chief Financial Officer with further details below:

Date: Monday, August 19, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Dial-In: 1 (888) 465-5079, Canada

1 (888) 424-8151, USA

Passcode: 8540 288#

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis, Financial Statements and Notes to the Financial Statements for Q2-2019, which has been posted under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company's website at www.hut8mining.com.

Since beginning its mining operations in December 2017, Hut 8 has mined over 10,800 bitcoins. Hut 8's current capital structure consists of 90,438,009 common shares outstanding, 2,882,222 warrants and 965,000 options. In total, Hut 8 owns and operates two sites in Alberta, Canada utilizing 85 BlockBox AC data centers with current operating capacity of 95.2 MW and 805 PH/s.

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 is a cryptocurrency mining company with industrial scale bitcoin mining operations in Canada. Hut 8 has an exclusive North American partnership with the Bitfury Group Limited, inclusive of Bitfury Holding BV, ("Bitfury"), one of the world's leading full-service hardware and software blockchain technology companies.

Hut 8 provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. Investors avoid the need to create online wallets, wire money offshore, and safely store their bitcoin.

Key investment highlights and FAQ's: https://www.hut8mining.com/investors.

