Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Hut 8 Mining Corp    HUT   CA44812T1021

HUT 8 MINING CORP

(HUT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hut 8 Mining, The Largest Industrial Bitcoin Miner in Canada, CEO Clip Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2019) - Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Hut 8 Mining, talks about their company that provides direct exposure to bitcoin.




If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/hut-8-mining-exposure-to-bitcoin-ceo-clip-90sec/

Hut 8 Mining is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 25 - May 26, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Hut 8 Mining (TSXV: HUT)

hut8mining.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45030


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUT 8 MINING CORP
05:20pHut 8 Mining, The Largest Industrial Bitcoin Miner in Canada, CEO Clip Video
NE
05/21Hut 8 Mining Corp. Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2019 Financial Re..
NE
05/11HUT 8 MINING : on Sustainability, Expansion and Surviving Crypto Winter
AQ
05/06Hut 8 Reports 2018 Year-End Financial Results
NE
04/30Hut 8 Mining Corp. Announces Delay of Annual Filings and postponement of prev..
NE
04/26Hut 8 Mining Corp. Announces Revised Release Date for Audited Fiscal Year 201..
NE
04/23Hut 8 Announces Closing of Share Issuance
NE
04/11Hut 8 Mining Corp. Announces Release Date for Audited Fiscal Year 2018 Financ..
NE
03/18HUT 8 MINING : Announces Shares for Services Arrangement
AQ
03/15Hut 8 Announces Shares for Services Arrangement
NE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 94,2 M
EBIT 2019 27,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 16,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 211 M
Chart HUT 8 MINING CORP
Duration : Period :
Hut 8 Mining Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,80  CAD
Spread / Average Target -23%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Kiguel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Ping Tai Chairman
Jimmy Vaiopoulos Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael Edward Novogratz Director
Gerri B. Sinclair Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUT 8 MINING CORP62.86%156
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-0.73%36 781
INVESTOR AB13.45%33 937
KINNEVIK19.05%7 325
REMGRO LIMITED-6.65%6 554
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About