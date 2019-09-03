Log in
HUTCHISON CHINA MED.
Chi-Med to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

09/03/2019 | 02:47am EDT

LONDON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) today announces that Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 9:55 am (EDT) in New York, NY. 

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.chi-med.com in the Shareholder Information section under “Events, Circulars & Forms.” Investors interested in listening to the live webcast should log on before the start time to download any software required. A replay of the event will be available shortly thereafter, for 90 days.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma, has about 440 scientists and staff focusing on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies in oncology and autoimmune diseases. It has a portfolio of eight cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world. Chi-Med’s Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products, covering an extensive network of hospitals across China.

Chi-Med is headquartered in Hong Kong and is dual-listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market. For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see Chi-Med’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on AIM. Chi-Med undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries 
Mark Lee, Senior Vice President+852 2121 8200
Annie Cheng, Vice President+1 (973) 567 3786
David Dible, Citigate Dewe Rogerson+44 7967 566 919 (Mobile)
david.dible@citigatedewerogerson.com
Xuan Yang, Solebury Trout+1 (415) 971 9412 (Mobile)
xyang@troutgroup.com
  
Media Enquiries 
UK & Europe – Anthony Carlisle, Citigate Dewe Rogerson+44 7973 611 888 (Mobile)
anthony.carlisle@cdrconsultancy.co.uk
Americas – Brad Miles, Solebury Trout+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
bmiles@troutgroup.com
Hong Kong & Asia ex-China– Joseph Chi Lo, Brunswick+852 9850 5033 (Mobile)
jlo@brunswickgroup.com
 – Zhou Yi, Brunswick+852 9783 6894 (Mobile)
yzhou@brunswickgroup.com
Mainland China – Sam Shen, Edelman+86 136 7179 1029 (Mobile)
sam.shen@edelman.com
  
Nominated Advisor 
Richard Gray / Atholl Tweedie, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited+44 (20) 7886 2500
  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
