Chi-Med to Announce 2018 Final Results

LONDON, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) will announce its final results for the year ended December 31, 2018 on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).



An analyst presentation will be held at 9:00 am GMT (5:00 pm Hong Kong Time) on the same day at Citigate Dewe Rogerson, 3 London Wall Buildings, London, EC2M 5SY, UK, which will be webcast via the company website at www.chi-med.com/investors/event-information/ . The presentation will be available to download before the analyst presentation begins.

For North America based analysts and investors, Chi-Med will also host a conference call with Q&A at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (1:00 pm GMT).

Details of the analyst presentation and conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after each event.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma, has about 400 scientists and staff focusing on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases. It has a portfolio of eight cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world. Chi-Med’s Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products, covering an extensive network of hospitals across China.

Dual-listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Chi-Med is headquartered in Hong Kong and majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

