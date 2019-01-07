Log in
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED (HCM)
News

Hutchison China MediTech : Chi-Med to Present at the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/07/2019

Press Release

London: Monday, January 7, 2019: Hutchison China MediTech Limited ('Chi-Med') (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) today announces that Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 9:30am PST in San Francisco, CA.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.chi-med.com in the Shareholder Information section under 'Events, Circulars & Forms.' Investors interested in listening to the live webcast should log on before the start time to download any software required. A replay of the event will be available shortly thereafter, for 90 days.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma, has about 400 scientists and staff focusing on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases. It has a portfolio of eight cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world. Chi-Med's Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products, covering an extensive network of hospitals across China.

Dual-listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Chi-Med is headquartered in Hong Kong and majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see Chi-Med's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on AIM. Chi-Med undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries

Mark Lee, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance & Development

+852 2121 8200

Annie Cheng, Vice President, Corporate Finance & Development

+1 (973) 567 3786

David Dible, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 7967 566 919 (Mobile)

david.dible@citigatedewerogerson.com

Xuan Yang, Solebury Trout

+1 (415) 971 9412 (Mobile)

xyang@troutgroup.com

Media Enquiries

UK & Europe - Anthony Carlisle, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 7973 611 888 (Mobile)

anthony.carlisle@cdrconsultancy.co.uk

Americas - Brad Miles, Solebury Trout

+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)

bmiles@troutgroup.com

Hong Kong & Asia ex-China - Joseph Chi Lo, Brunswick

+852 9850 5033 (Mobile)

jlo@brunswickgroup.com

Hong Kong & Asia ex-China - Zhou Yi, Brunswick

+852 9783 6894 (Mobile)

yzhou@brunswickgroup.com

Mainland China - Sam Shen, Edelman

+86 1367 179 1029 (Mobile)

sam.shen@edelman.com

Nominated Advisor

Richard Gray / Andrew Potts, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

+44 (20) 7886 2500

Disclaimer

Hutchison China Meditech Limited published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 08:03:09 UTC
