Hutchison China MediTech : Disclosure Update

London: Monday, April 15, 2019: Hutchison China MediTech Limited ('Chi-Med ' or the 'Company') (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) today filed an application (the 'Listing Application') with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ('SEHK') in connection with a proposed listing of its ordinary shares on the Main Board of the SEHK. The Listing Application contains additional descriptions of certain aspects of the Company's business and results of operations and financial condition, and supplements the Company's risk factor disclosure previously disclosed in the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018. This is available for viewing at www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1674W_1-2019-4-15.pdf.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma, has about 420 scientists and staff focusing on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies in oncology and autoimmune diseases. It has a portfolio of eight cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world. Chi-Med's Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products, covering an extensive network of hospitals across China.

Dual-listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Chi-Med is headquartered in Hong Kong and majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

