HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED

HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED

(HCM)
My previous session
Positive Data From Astra, Hutchison China Cancer Drug Trial

03/31/2019 | 11:16am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

Interim results from a phase 1 clinical trial, titled Patton, show that Savolitinib combined with an already-approved medicine, Tagrisso, yielded positive results.

Savolitinib is an investigational therapy under development by AstraZeneca in partnership with Hutchison China MediTech.

Data presented at the 2019 annual American Association for Cancer Research meeting showed that lung cancer patients are responding to the combined treatment.

The study looked at the effect of Savolitinib and Tagrisso in patients with non-small cell lung cancer with a mutation in the EGFR gene.

The objective response rate of the drug combination--a measure of how many patients see a reduction in tumor size--ranged from between 28% and 52%, based on what therapies they had previously undergone.

Dr. Lecia Sequist, who presented the results, said the findings show the benefit of adding a MET inhibitor--the class of drug to which Savolitinib belongs--to already established therapies like Tagrisso in patients whose cancer has acquired drug resistance.

However, she cautioned that this is still early-stage data and the findings need to be confirmed in larger trials.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -5.56% 6135 Delayed Quote.4.46%
ASTRAZENECA -6.07% 752.3 Delayed Quote.11.67%
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED 2.79% 4600 Delayed Quote.32.43%
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LTD - ADR 1.16% 30.58 Delayed Quote.32.44%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 176 M
EBIT 2019 -161 M
Net income 2019 -120 M
Finance 2019 114 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 22,3x
Capi. / Sales 2020 21,2x
Capitalization 4 026 M
Chart HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hutchison China MediTech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 71,8 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Hogg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Keung To Chairman
Enrico Magnanelli Vice President & Head-International Operations
Chig Fung Cheng Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wei Guo Su Executive Director, Chief Scientific Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED32.43%4 026
CANOPY GROWTH CORP57.94%14 652
AURORA CANNABIS INC78.32%8 988
CRONOS GROUP INC70.72%6 231
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.8.84%6 116
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 624
