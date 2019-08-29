Log in
HUTCHISON PORT HLDG TRUST

(HPHT)
Replace - Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory With Options

08/29/2019

For immediate release

NOTICE TO UNITHOLDERS ON FOREX RATE

Singapore, 29 August 2019 - Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited, the Trustee- Manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ("HPH Trust"), would like to inform all unitholders of HPH Trust that the distribution of 6.00 Hong Kong cents per unit for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 will be paid on Friday, 20 September 2019.

Unitholders who have not opted to receive their distribution in Hong Kong dollars or US dollars, will receive it in Singapore dollars. The distribution to be paid in Singapore dollars or US dollars will be at the exchange rates of HK$1.00 = S$0.17680 or HK$1.00 = US$0.12749 being the buy rates of the corresponding currencies on 29 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust) (Company Registration No. 201100749W)

Mr Lai Kuan Loong Victor

Ms Kim Yi Hwa

Joint Company Secretaries

29 August 2019

About HPH Trust

HPH Trust is a container port business trust listed in Singapore.

HPH Trust owns interests in world class deep-water container port assets located in two of the world's busiest container port cities by throughput - Kwai Tsing, Hong Kong and Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Other assets in the HPH Trust portfolio include the port in Huizhou, PRC, as well as certain port ancillary services and the economic benefits of river ports complementary to the deep-water container ports operated by HPH Trust.

The investment mandate of HPH Trust is principally to invest in, develop, operate and manage deep- water container ports in the Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau, one of the world's largest trading hubs by throughput.

Disclaimer

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 11:10:03 UTC
