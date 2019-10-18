Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Hutchison Port Holdings Trust    HPHT   SG2D00968206

HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST

(HPHT)
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Acquisition Of Subsidiary

10/18/2019 | 11:56pm EDT

ACQUISITION OF SUBSIDIARY

Pursuant to Rule 704(17)(c) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited, as trustee-manager (the "Trustee-Manager") of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ("HPH Trust"), wishes to announce that on 18 October 2019, HPH Trust has acquired 100% of the issued and paid-up capital of the following company (the "Company") for nominal cash consideration reflecting its newly incorporated status, resulting in the Company becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of HPH Trust:

Name

: HPHT Finance (19) Limited

Principal Activity

:

Treasury company

Paid-up Capital

:

US$1.00

Country of Incorporation

:

The Cayman Islands

Nominal value

:

US$1.00

Number of share(s)

:

1 ordinary share

Acquisition of the Company does not have a material effect on the earnings per unit and net tangible asset value per unit of the HPH Trust and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") based on the latest announced consolidated financial statements of the Group for the period ended 30 June 2019.

Save for any interest from their respective unitholdings in HPH Trust, none of the directors of the Trustee-Manager and the controlling unitholders of HPH Trust has an interest, direct or indirect, in the acquisition of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust) (Company Registration No. 201100749W)

Mr Lai Kuan Loong Victor

Ms Kim Yi Hwa

Joint Company Secretaries

19 October 2019

1

About HPH Trust

HPH Trust is a container port business trust listed in Singapore.

HPH Trust owns interests in world class deep-water container port assets located in two of the world's busiest container port cities by throughput - Hong Kong and Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Other assets in the HPH Trust portfolio include the port in Huizhou, PRC, as well as certain port ancillary services and the economic benefits of river ports complementary to the deep-water container ports operated by HPH Trust.

The investment mandate of HPH Trust is principally to invest in, develop, operate and manage deep-water container ports in the Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau, one of the world's largest trading hubs by throughput.

2

Disclaimer

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust published this content on 19 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 03:55:04 UTC
