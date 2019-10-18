Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Acquisition Of Subsidiary

ACQUISITION OF SUBSIDIARY

Pursuant to Rule 704(17)(c) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited, as trustee-manager (the "Trustee-Manager") of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ("HPH Trust"), wishes to announce that on 18 October 2019, HPH Trust has acquired 100% of the issued and paid-up capital of the following company (the "Company") for nominal cash consideration reflecting its newly incorporated status, resulting in the Company becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of HPH Trust:

Name : HPHT Finance (19) Limited Principal Activity : Treasury company Paid-up Capital : US$1.00 Country of Incorporation : The Cayman Islands Nominal value : US$1.00 Number of share(s) : 1 ordinary share

Acquisition of the Company does not have a material effect on the earnings per unit and net tangible asset value per unit of the HPH Trust and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") based on the latest announced consolidated financial statements of the Group for the period ended 30 June 2019.

Save for any interest from their respective unitholdings in HPH Trust, none of the directors of the Trustee-Manager and the controlling unitholders of HPH Trust has an interest, direct or indirect, in the acquisition of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust) (Company Registration No. 201100749W)

Mr Lai Kuan Loong Victor

Ms Kim Yi Hwa

Joint Company Secretaries

19 October 2019

