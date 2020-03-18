Hutchison Port Trust : Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of US$500,000,000 2.875% Guaranteed Notes Due 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT ON REDEMPTION ON MATURITY AND CANCELLATION OF US$500,000,000

2.875% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020

Reference is made to the announcement published by Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited ("Trustee Manager"), as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ("HPH Trust") dated 18 March 2015 (the "Announcement") in relation to the issuance of the US$500,000,000 2.875% guaranteed notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes") issued by HPHT Finance (15) Limited (the "Issuer"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of HPH Trust. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The 2020 Notes matured on 17 March 2020. Accordingly, the Trustee-Manager wishes to announce that the Issuer has redeemed the 2020 Notes in full in aggregate principal amount with accrued interest pursuant to the terms of the 2020 Notes. Upon the completion of the redemption on maturity, the 2020 Notes are cancelled, and no 2020 Notes are outstanding. The 2020 Notes will be subsequently de-listed from the official list of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

By Order of the Board

Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust) (Company Registration No. 201100749W)

Ms Kim Yi Hwa

Company Secretary

18 March 2020

About HPH Trust

HPH Trust is a container port business trust listed in Singapore.

HPH Trust owns interests in world class deep-water container port assets located in two of the world's busiest container port cities by throughput - Hong Kong and Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Other assets in the HPH Trust portfolio include the port in Huizhou, PRC, as well as certain port ancillary services and the economic benefits of river ports complementary to the deep-water container ports operated by HPH Trust.

The investment mandate of HPH Trust is principally to invest in, develop, operate and manage deep-water container ports in the Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau, one of the world's largest trading hubs by throughput.