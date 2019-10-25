Hutchison Port Trust : Resignation Of Joint Company Secretary Of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited

RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited, as the trustee-manager ("Trustee- Manager") of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ("HPH Trust"), wishes to announce the resignation of Mr Lai Kuan Loong Victor as Joint Company Secretary with effect from 26 October 2019.

Ms Kim Yi Hwa shall remain as the Company Secretary of the Trustee-Manager.

By Order of the Board

Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust) (Company Registration No. 201100749W)

Ms Kim Yi Hwa

Company Secretary

26 October 2019

About HPH Trust

HPH Trust is a container port business trust listed in Singapore.

HPH Trust owns interests in world class deep-water container port assets located in two of the world's busiest container port cities by throughput - Hong Kong and Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Other assets in the HPH Trust portfolio include the port in Huizhou, PRC, as well as certain port ancillary services and the economic benefits of river ports complementary to the deep-water container ports operated by HPH Trust.

The investment mandate of HPH Trust is principally to invest in, develop, operate and manage deep-water container ports in the Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau, one of the world's largest trading hubs by throughput.