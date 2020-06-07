Hutchison Port Trust : Responses To Questions From Securities Investors Association (Singapore) On Annual Report 2019

RESPONSES TO QUESTIONS FROM SECURITIES INVESTORS ASSOCIATION (SINGAPORE)

ON ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited, as trustee-manager (the "Trustee-Manager") of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ("HPH Trust" or the "Trust"), refers to the queries raised by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) ("SIAS") relating to HPH Trust's Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Annual Report"). HPH Trust believes it would be in the interest of the unitholders of HPH Trust ("Unitholders") to respond to certain pertinent questions from SIAS as follows. To clarify, the Trustee-Manager will not be commenting on the observations made by SIAS since they merely set out the context of the questions raised.

Question 1

The first question from SIAS focuses on the declining trend of the distribution and unit price of HPH Trust. SIAS would like to understand HPH Trust's assessment of the long-term performance of the Trust from the viewpoint of a long-term Unitholder, and how the board of directors of the Trustee-Manager (the "Board") balances between long-term value creation and sustainable distributions to Unitholders (i.e. unitholders return).

The Trustee-Manager's Response:

HPH Trust's distribution policy is to distribute 100% of its distributable income to its Unitholders, being the cash received by the Trust net of expenses which include without limitation, operation expenses, repayment of principal amounts under any debt of HPH Trust and payment of interest or any other financing expense. HPH Trust has not changed its distribution policy since its listing in 2011.

HPH Trust's distribution is a reflection of the available cash flow from its operations. The Board has put in place a prudent financial policy to manage debt level and finance costs and has since 2017 embarked on a debt repayment program to repay HK$1 billion per annum. The Board will continue to assess and review this debt repayment program.

In the financial year ended 31 December 2019 and in the past few months of 2020, HPH Trust faced extremely challenging global and macroeconomic events such as the US-China trade conflict, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") and geopolitical turmoil, as well as events affecting the local economy including the civil unrest in Hong Kong. Faced with the current uncertainties in HPH Trust's business due mainly to the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic and the US-China trade tension, the Trustee-Manager has taken a more prudent approach and has to- date in 2020 repaid HK$250 million of HPH Trust's existing indebtedness, and this has resulted in a decrease in the distribution per unit in HPH Trust.

HPH Trust will continue to focus on operational efficiency and cost management to increase the competitiveness of its ports and generate value for its Unitholders. One of the key initiatives was the formation of the Hong Kong Seaport Alliance (the "HKSPA") with, among others, Modern Terminals Limited ("MTL"), a key terminal operator in Hong Kong. Taking into account the changing dynamics of the shipping industry, in particular with the formation of strategic alliances among shipping lines and the growing use by lines of larger vessels, the Trustee-Manager is of the view that the HKSPA will enable better utilisation of the existing capacity of HPH Trust's berths by increasing the flexibility in the overall berth and yard planning among the 23 berths in the Kwai Tsing ports to better accommodate the need of the