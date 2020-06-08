Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF HPH TRUST
HELD ON 8 JUNE 2020
Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ("HPH Trust") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, on a poll vote, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of HPH Trust were duly approved and passed by the unitholders of HPH Trust at the AGM held today.
The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM are set out below for information:
Resolution number
Total number
For
Against
and details
of units
represented
Number of
Percentage
Number of
Percentage
by votes for
Units
(%)
Units
(%)
and against
the relevant
resolution
Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolution 1
Adoption of the Report
of the Trustee-
Manager, Statement
by the Trustee-
Manager and the
4,846,223,112
4,845,641,112
99.99
582,000
0.01
audited financial
statements of HPH
Trust for the year
ended 31 December
2019 together with the
Independent Auditor's
Report thereon*
Ordinary Resolution 2
Re-appointment of
4,846,984,712
4,846,402,712
99.99
582,000
0.01
PricewaterhouseCoop
ers LLP as the Auditor
of HPH Trust*
Resolution number
Total number
For
Against
and details
of units
represented
Number of
Percentage
Number of
Percentage
by votes for
Units
(%)
Units
(%)
and against
the relevant
resolution
Special Business
Ordinary Resolution 3
Authority to issue new
3,613,806,112
3,561,345,883
98.55
52,460,229
1.45
units in HPH Trust*
Extraordinary
Resolution 4
Approval of the
4,849,984,712
4,843,728,343
99.87
6,256,369
0.13
Proposed Trust Deed
Amendments*
* Please refer to the Notice of AGM of HPH Trust dated 15 May 2020 for full text of the resolution.
There are no parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s) put to vote at the AGM.
Ardent Business Advisory Pte. Ltd. was appointed as scrutineer for the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust) (Company Registration No. 201100749W)
Ms Kim Yi Hwa
Company Secretary
8 June 2020
About HPH Trust
HPH Trust is a container port business trust listed in Singapore.
HPH Trust owns interests in world class deep-water container port assets located in two of the world's busiest container port cities by throughput - Hong Kong and Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Other assets in the HPH Trust portfolio include the port in Huizhou, PRC, as well as certain port ancillary services and the economic benefits of river ports complementary to the deep-water container ports operated by HPH Trust.
The investment mandate of HPH Trust is principally to invest in, develop, operate and manage deep- water container ports in the Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau, one of the world's largest trading hubs by throughput.
