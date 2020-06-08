Log in
Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

06/08/2020 | 06:03am EDT

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF HPH TRUST

HELD ON 8 JUNE 2020

Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ("HPH Trust") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, on a poll vote, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of HPH Trust were duly approved and passed by the unitholders of HPH Trust at the AGM held today.

  1. The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM are set out below for information:

Resolution number

Total number

For

Against

and details

of units

represented

Number of

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

by votes for

Units

(%)

Units

(%)

and against

the relevant

resolution

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolution 1

Adoption of the Report

of the Trustee-

Manager, Statement

by the Trustee-

Manager and the

4,846,223,112

4,845,641,112

99.99

582,000

0.01

audited financial

statements of HPH

Trust for the year

ended 31 December

2019 together with the

Independent Auditor's

Report thereon*

Ordinary Resolution 2

Re-appointment of

4,846,984,712

4,846,402,712

99.99

582,000

0.01

PricewaterhouseCoop

ers LLP as the Auditor

of HPH Trust*

Resolution number

Total number

For

Against

and details

of units

represented

Number of

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

by votes for

Units

(%)

Units

(%)

and against

the relevant

resolution

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution 3

Authority to issue new

3,613,806,112

3,561,345,883

98.55

52,460,229

1.45

units in HPH Trust*

Extraordinary

Resolution 4

Approval of the

4,849,984,712

4,843,728,343

99.87

6,256,369

0.13

Proposed Trust Deed

Amendments*

* Please refer to the Notice of AGM of HPH Trust dated 15 May 2020 for full text of the resolution.

  1. There are no parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s) put to vote at the AGM.
  2. Ardent Business Advisory Pte. Ltd. was appointed as scrutineer for the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust) (Company Registration No. 201100749W)

Ms Kim Yi Hwa

Company Secretary

8 June 2020

About HPH Trust

HPH Trust is a container port business trust listed in Singapore.

HPH Trust owns interests in world class deep-water container port assets located in two of the world's busiest container port cities by throughput - Hong Kong and Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Other assets in the HPH Trust portfolio include the port in Huizhou, PRC, as well as certain port ancillary services and the economic benefits of river ports complementary to the deep-water container ports operated by HPH Trust.

The investment mandate of HPH Trust is principally to invest in, develop, operate and manage deep- water container ports in the Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau, one of the world's largest trading hubs by throughput.

Disclaimer

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 10:02:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 9 999 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
Net income 2020 375 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Net Debt 2020 22 175 M 2 861 M 2 861 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 9,18%
Capitalization 7 764 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 533
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,10 HKD
Last Close Price 0,89 HKD
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hing Man Lam Chief Executive Officer
Kin Ning Fok Chairman
Hin Kee Tang Operations Director
Tung Wan Lee Chief Financial Officer
Tze Leung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST-33.14%1 002
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.34%13 905
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 388
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-6.79%9 173
MISC-0.60%8 682
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-23.22%4 504
