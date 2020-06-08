Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM are set out below for information:

Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited as trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ("HPH Trust") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, on a poll vote, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of HPH Trust were duly approved and passed by the unitholders of HPH Trust at the AGM held today.

Resolution number Total number For Against and details of units represented Number of Percentage Number of Percentage by votes for Units (%) Units (%) and against the relevant resolution Special Business Ordinary Resolution 3 Authority to issue new 3,613,806,112 3,561,345,883 98.55 52,460,229 1.45 units in HPH Trust* Extraordinary Resolution 4 Approval of the 4,849,984,712 4,843,728,343 99.87 6,256,369 0.13 Proposed Trust Deed Amendments*

* Please refer to the Notice of AGM of HPH Trust dated 15 May 2020 for full text of the resolution.

There are no parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s) put to vote at the AGM. Ardent Business Advisory Pte. Ltd. was appointed as scrutineer for the AGM.

