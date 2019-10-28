Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited    0215   KYG4672G1064

HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HONG KONG H

(0215)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Britain to release more mobile airwaves in 2020 auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An engineer works on a mobile telephony mast in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is planning to release more mobile airwaves through an auction in spring 2020, aiming to improve mobile services and enable more people and businesses to access next generation 5G networks, regulator Ofcom said on Monday.

Ofcom manages Britain's airwaves, or spectrum, a finite resource that is essential for wireless services including mobile phones.

The regulator said the auction would involve companies bidding for spectrum in two different frequency bands - 80 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz band and 120 MHz of spectrum in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band.

The latter band forms part of the primary band for 5G.

All four of Britain's biggest mobile companies - EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three - have launched 5G this year, and releasing these airwaves will help increase the capacity and quality of mobile data services, Ofcom said.

On Friday, the four mobile network operators said they had agreed to build a shared rural network, backed by government funds, banishing countryside "not-spots" where consumers are unable to get an adequate signal.

In light of this deal, Ofcom is no longer proposing to include coverage obligations in its auction. This is because, through the companies working together, the agreement will achieve higher coverage than the requirements the regulator could have set through an auction.

Ofcom's auction will involve two stages. In the "principal stage" companies will first bid for airwaves in separate "lots" to determine how much spectrum each company wins.

Then there will be a round of bidding - the "assignment stage" - to determine the specific frequencies that winning bidders will be allocated.

Winners of 3.6-3.8 GHz spectrum will have an opportunity in the second stage to negotiate their placements within the band among themselves, allowing operators to join together the new spectrum they win with their existing holdings.

Ofcom is still proposing to place a 37% cap on the overall spectrum that any one mobile company can hold following the auction.

The regulator has asked for responses to its proposals by Dec. 9. It plans to publish its final decisions early next year, before starting the auction in the spring.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC -0.27% 200.78 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.70% 1.42 End-of-day quote.-51.37%
TELEFONICA -0.21% 7.153 End-of-day quote.-2.53%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.98% 159.02 Delayed Quote.5.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIO
05:25aBritain to release more mobile airwaves in 2020 auction
RE
10/04LI KA-SHING : Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing donates $128 million to support local..
RE
09/23HAIM SABAN : Saban says to give up controlling stake in Israel's Partner Communi..
RE
09/22HAIM SABAN : media
RE
08/27Britain to make Huawei decision on 5G by the autumn - digital minister
RE
08/27HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HK HLD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/22Britain delays decision on Huawei's role in 5G networks
RE
07/22Britain delays decision on Huawei's role in 5G networks
RE
06/13UK tells telecom firms to be cautious over Huawei after U.S. warnings
RE
06/13UK tells telecom firms to be cautious over Huawei after U.S. warnings
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 7 757 M
EBIT 2019 313 M
Net income 2019 374 M
Finance 2019 5 710 M
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 6 843 M
Chart HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,85  HKD
Last Close Price 1,42  HKD
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sing Fai Koo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kin Ning Fok Chairman
Yuen Chun Tan Chief Operating Officer
Wai Sin Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Yiu Man Chung Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED-51.37%873
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.38%250 559
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.45%88 847
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.00%84 156
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 165
ORANGE3.71%43 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group