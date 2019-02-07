Mobile roaming will not be protected in no-deal Brexit - UK minister

"If we were to say to mobile network operators in this country 'You may not impose roaming charges on your customers who travel to the European Union', that cannot prevent European mobile network operating companies charging UK mobile network operating companies money," he told lawmakers.

"Now that money has to be paid by somebody and if we are saying to the mobile network operators in this country that they may not pass it on to customers who are roaming, they will undoubtedly pass it on to all their other customers instead."

However, Wright said that operators that provided services to 85 percent of British consumers had said they would not bring back roaming charges for travel in the European Union.

