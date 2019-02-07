Log in
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HK HLD LTD
Mobile roaming will not be protected in no-deal Brexit - UK minister

02/07/2019 | 07:24am EST
A tourist takes pictures of the Acropolis in Athens

LONDON (Reuters) - British tourists could see the return of expensive mobile roaming charges when they go on holiday the day after Britain leaves the European Union in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Digital Minister Jeremy Wright said on Thursday.

"If we were to say to mobile network operators in this country 'You may not impose roaming charges on your customers who travel to the European Union', that cannot prevent European mobile network operating companies charging UK mobile network operating companies money," he told lawmakers.

"Now that money has to be paid by somebody and if we are saying to the mobile network operators in this country that they may not pass it on to customers who are roaming, they will undoubtedly pass it on to all their other customers instead."

However, Wright said that operators that provided services to 85 percent of British consumers had said they would not bring back roaming charges for travel in the European Union.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)
