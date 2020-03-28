Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited    215   KYG4672G1064

HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HONG KONG H

(215)
UK broadband providers lift data caps during coronavirus crisis

03/28/2020 | 08:50pm EDT

Britain's big telecoms providers have agreed to remove all data caps on fixed-line broadband services that have become a lifeline for people isolated at home during the coronavirus crisis, the government said on Sunday.

The companies, which include BT, Virgin Media, Sky and TalkTalk, committed to support and protect vulnerable customers during the pandemic after talks with the government and regulator Ofcom.

Other measures include helping customers who find it difficult to pay bills as a result of the epidemic, improving mobile and landline packages to ensure people can stay connected, and prioritising repairs for vulnerable customers.

"It is essential that people stay at home to protect the NHS (health service) and save lives. This package helps people to stay connected whilst they stay home," Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said in the government statement.

Many of the companies have already taken steps to support customers during the crisis, including making it easier for vulnerable people to access information they need.

The other companies that agreed to the commitments were Openreach, O2, Vodafone, Three, Hyperoptic, Gigaclear and KCOM.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC -9.05% 119.4 Delayed Quote.-37.95%
COMCAST CORPORATION -5.91% 34.57 Delayed Quote.-23.13%
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.2 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -4.05% 16.83 Delayed Quote.-25.99%
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC -2.65% 84.5 Delayed Quote.-27.22%
TELEFONICA S.A. -3.45% 4.129 End-of-day quote.-33.69%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -6.08% 116.08 Delayed Quote.-20.90%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 6 171 M
EBIT 2019 313 M
Net income 2019 377 M
Finance 2019 5 605 M
Yield 2019 4,47%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,10x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 6 217 M
Chart HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,66  HKD
Last Close Price 1,29  HKD
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sing Fai Koo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kin Ning Fok Chairman
Yuen Chun Tan Chief Operating Officer
Wai Sin Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Yiu Man Chung Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%802
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.80%218 468
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-1.75%90 828
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-19.68%61 539
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.85%44 087
BCE INC.-8.64%34 490
