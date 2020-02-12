Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited    HTA   AU000000HTA8

HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA)

(HTA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia court backs $10 billion Vodafone-TPG merger, overruling regulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 08:16pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd can be seen outside their head office in Sydney, Australia

An Australian court on Thursday approved a $10.1 billion (£7.8 billion) merger between a local arm of Britain's Vodafone Group and internet provider TPG Telecom, overruling an earlier move by the antitrust regulator to block the deal.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian court on Thursday approved a $10.1 billion (£7.8 billion) merger between a local arm of Britain's Vodafone Group and internet provider TPG Telecom, overruling an earlier move by the antitrust regulator to block the deal.

The Federal Court ruled that the tie-up between Vodafone's local joint venture partner, Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd, and TPG would not harm competition.

That trumped last year's negative decision by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and revives a plan to challenge the dominance of Telstra Corp Ltd and Singapore Telecommunications's Optus in the Australian market.

"The proposed merger would not have the effect, nor be likely to have the effect, of substantially lessening competition in the supply of retail mobile services in Australia," Federal Court judge John Middleton said on Thursday.

"Accordingly ... the merger can proceed as contemplated," he added.

Hutchison shares surged 25%, while TPG shares gained 15%. Shares of Telstra, which dominates the Australian mobile and internet markets, had risen earlier on Thursday after it released its half-year earnings but fell following the court ruling. They were trading 2.4% lower by late morning.

The ACCC, which has the right to lodge an appeal to the court ruling, said it was considering the judgement.

"Australian consumers have lost a once-in-a-generation opportunity for stronger competition and cheaper mobile telecommunications services with this merger now allowed to proceed," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

The ACCC had said the merger would discourage Vodafone, Australia's second-largest mobile phone company, from entering the internet market and discourage TPG from building a mobile phone network. TPG had started rolling out a network before Australia banned use of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] parts due to security concerns.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) said the decision meant that "for the first time, Australia will have a third, fully-integrated telecommunications company".

"This will give us the scale to compete head-to-head across the whole telecoms market which will drive more competition, investment and innovation, delivering more choice and value for Australian consumers and businesses," VHA CEO Iñaki Berroeta.

Speaking on a call with analysts to discuss earnings, which was held at the same time as the court ruling, Telstra CEO Andy Penn said he was focussed on Telstra's strategy.

"I can't control the regulators or those decisions," Penn said before hearing the court's decision. "But I'm very comfortable with how we're positioned".

By Byron Kaye
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED 7.69% 0.14 End-of-day quote.8.33%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 1.21% 3.34 End-of-day quote.-1.47%
TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED -1.80% 3.82 End-of-day quote.9.89%
TPG TELECOM LIMITED 1.25% 7.31 End-of-day quote.7.60%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.54% 152.64 Delayed Quote.2.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIO
08:16pAustralia court backs $10 billion Vodafone-TPG merger, overruling regulator
RE
08:09pCourt Approves A$15 Billion Vodafone Hutchison Australia-TPG Merger
DJ
08:06pHUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Federal Court Judgement - Vodafone/TPG Me..
PU
08:06pTPM : TPG welcomes Federal Court decision regarding merger
PU
2019HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : HUTCH crowned champions at Telecommunicat..
AQ
2019HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Initial Director's Interest Notice - S Ch..
PU
2019HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Appointment of Director
PU
2019Australian watchdog hurt competition by barring Vodafone, TPG merger-telcos
RE
2019TPG Telecom Profit Dented by Abandoning Mobile Network
DJ
2019HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Frank ..
PU
More news
Chart HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Ning Fok Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Roberts-Thomson Deputy Chairman
Justin Herbert Gardener Independent Non-Executive Director
Dominic Kai Ming Lai Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
John Michael Scanlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED8.33%1 185
AT&T-2.33%276 923
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED1.37%175 199
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.22.73%96 902
NTT DOCOMO, INC.3.29%92 730
T-MOBILE US20.49%80 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group