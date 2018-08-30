Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hutchison Telecommunications (Aus) Ltd    HTA   AU000000HTA8

HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) LTD (HTA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Australia's TPG Telecom, Vodafone's local units to merge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 01:12am CEST
A man walks past Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications Co in the Cairo

(Reuters) - Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd and Vodafone Group local business units said on Thursday they had agreed to merge, with the combined entity sporting an enterprise value of A$15 billion (8.42 billion pounds), in a consolidation to take on bigger telecom rivals like Telstra and Optus.

The new entity will assume TPG's name and will be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, with TPG shareholders holding 49.9 percent and Vodafone owning the remainder.

Directors of TPG backed the deal in the absence of a superior proposal.

"With this merger, we will be a more formidable competitor against Telstra and Optus," said TPG Chairman, David Teoh.

Vodafone Australia, a 50/50 joint venture between Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) and Vodafone, is the third-biggest mobile player by subscriber numbers after Telstra and Optus.

Originally a broadband service provider, TPG stunned the market last April when it paid A$1.3 billion to buy spectrum to build its own mobile network, and on Thursday said it would form a joint venture with Vodafone, parallel to the merger, to buy 3.6 GHz of spectrum from an upcoming government auction.

TPG said it will also separate its Singapore mobile business to existing shareholders by way of a non-cash distribution, in a deal which will not affect TPG's merger ownership.

The companies also said David Teoh, current chief executive officer and chairman of TPG, will be chairman of the merged group with Iñaki Berroeta, current CEO of Vodafone Australia, as managing director and CEO of the new entity.

($1 = 1.3678 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) LTD 4.17% 0.125 End-of-day quote.84.62%
TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD 2.28% 3.14 End-of-day quote.-12.40%
TPG TELECOM LTD 3.68% 7.88 End-of-day quote.15.68%
VODAFONE GROUP -1.29% 172.94 Delayed Quote.-25.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIO
01:12aAustralia's TPG Telecom, Vodafone's local units to merge
RE
08/29Australian Telecom Companies in US$11 Billion Merger
DJ
08/22TPG Telecom eyes Vodafone Australia deal, shares soar
RE
08/22TPG TELECOM : confirms merger talks with Vodafone Australia
AQ
08/22Australia's TPG Telecom enters talks to buy local Vodafone-Hutchison venture
AQ
08/22TPG TELECOM : Confirms Merger Talks With Vodafone Hutchison Australia
AQ
08/22HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUS : Media Speculation
PU
05/02HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUS : Results of Meeting
PU
05/02HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUS : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
03/26HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUS : TRC allows release of Hutch's 4G equipment
AQ
More news
Chart HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) LTD
Duration : Period :
Hutchison Telecommunications (Aus) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Ning Fok Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Roberts-Thomson Deputy Chairman
Justin Herbert Gardener Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Ming Lai Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
John Michael Scanlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) LTD84.62%1 191
AT&T-15.97%238 411
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.49%193 893
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP9.54%101 308
NTT DOCOMO INC7.44%97 876
KDDI CORP3.95%67 548
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.