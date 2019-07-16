Log in
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) LTD

(HTA)
Australia watchdog says Vodafone misled customers over digital purchases

07/16/2019
The Vodafone logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog said (https://www.accc.gov.au/media-release/vodafone-to-compensate-customers-over-direct-carrier-billing-charges) on Tuesday Vodafone had admitted that it misled thousands of customers for five years by charging them for digital content they bought unknowingly from the telecom company's third-party billing service.

Vodafone, Australia's third-largest telecom operator, has agreed to refund the wronged customers and accepted that it made misleading claims about its third-party direct carrier billing service, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a statement.

"Through this service, thousands of Vodafone customers ended up being charged for content that they did not want or need, and were completely unaware that they had purchased," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said.

The digital content that could be bought with as little as one or two clicks was marketed and provided by third parties who paid Vodafone commissions for sales.

"We accept that some of our customers were provided with Direct Carrier Billing services they did not want and we've taken steps to prevent that happening again," a Vodafone spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The action against Vodafone follows similar moves against the country's biggest telecom provider, Telstra Corp, and Singapore Telecommunications' Optus, both of which were fined A$10 million (5.62 million pounds) each.

The ACCC did not impose a fine on Vodafone.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) LTD -4.35% 0.115 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -1.13% 3.5 End-of-day quote.20.27%
TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD -1.84% 3.74 End-of-day quote.33.68%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -1.17% 130.2 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Ning Fok Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Roberts-Thomson Deputy Chairman
Justin Herbert Gardener Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Ming Lai Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
John Michael Scanlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) LTD0.00%1 089
AT&T17.90%244 195
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.51%183 781
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-25.00%94 766
NTT DOCOMO INC7.95%79 987
T-MOBILE US24.68%66 858
