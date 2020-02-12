Log in
Australian court rules $10 billion Vodafone, TPG merger would not hurt competition

02/12/2020 | 07:13pm EST
Different types of 4G, 5G and data radio relay antennas for mobile phone networks are pictured on a relay mast operated by Vodafone in Berlin

An Australian Federal court judge said on Thursday an agreed $10.1 billion (£7.8 billion) merger between a local joint venture of Britain's Vodafone Group PLC and internet provider TPG Telecom Ltd would not lessen competition.

The ruling appears to overturn a decision by antitrust regulator the Australian Competition and the Consumer Commission (ACCC), which blocked the planned deal last year.

The ACCC had said a tie-up between the companies would discourage Vodafone, Australia's second-largest mobile phone company, from entering the internet market and discourage TPG from building a mobile phone network.

However, a merger between the two "would not substantially lessen competition", Federal Court judge John Middleton said in a televised ruling.

Vodafone's Australian joint venture partner Hutchison Telecommunications and TPG Telecom were both in a trading halt on Thursday.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jane Wardell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED 7.69% 0.14 End-of-day quote.8.33%
TPG TELECOM LIMITED 1.25% 7.31 End-of-day quote.7.60%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.54% 152.64 Delayed Quote.2.43%
